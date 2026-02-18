How To Organize Small Bathroom Drawers, From A Pro Organizer
When you're limited on storage space, bathrooms can get overcrowded and cluttered in no time, but these easy ways to organize bathroom drawers from a professional could be a game changer. Kayleen Kelly, a pro organizer and content creator, shared the methods she uses for keeping her bathroom drawers neat in a TikTok. Kelly uses the top drawer as her "daily drawer," giving her easy access to the products she uses on a daily basis. The next drawer down features items that she uses slightly less often, like skincare products, perfume, and extra lip balm. By sorting your drawers so that the hygiene products you use the most are in the first one, this bathroom drawer organizer idea is the easiest way to clear out clutter and will make your existing bathroom storage more efficient and organized.
Within her bathroom drawers, Kelly showed off different sized and shaped plastic bins that separate her various groups of items. She explained that these little containers work as dividers for the drawer, keeping everything in its own designated place. Using clear bins makes it easier to see everything at a glance and matches a variety of bathroom aesthetics. As you start separating your belongings into different categories and sorting the contents of your bins, evaluate each item to see if it still needs to be in your drawers so you can declutter as you go.
Pro organizer tips for sorting small bathroom drawers
Depending on what you keep handy in your bathroom, you can experiment with the best sized bins and arrangements inside your drawers. Before choosing an in-drawer storage solution, measure your drawers as well as what you plan to put inside to ensure everything fits nicely. If you're concerned that your bins will slide around inside the drawer, a few dabs of museum gel will hold them in place. Alternatively, expandable dividers can be adjusted to perfectly fit the dimensions of your drawer and create compartments without having to deal with separate bins. Other unique container options, like an acrylic Lazy Susan for your bathroom cabinet, can also free up drawer space and help you reach items in the back of cabinets more easily.
Besides your bathroom drawers, Kelly explained that large bins, including those with lids, will make under-the-sink and cabinet storage more functional, keeping extra supplies that you don't use as often out of the way yet easy to grab. For folks without much drawer or cabinet space, Kelly gave several storage ideas for when you have a small bathroom, suggesting utilizing counter space with a basket, or adding wall shelves to make the most of your available vertical space. "Everyone's storage is different and my bathrooms have always been way smaller, so just get creative and utilize whatever space you have," Kelly recommended.