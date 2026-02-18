How To Organize Small Bathroom Drawers, From A Pro Organizer

When you're limited on storage space, bathrooms can get overcrowded and cluttered in no time, but these easy ways to organize bathroom drawers from a professional could be a game changer. Kayleen Kelly, a pro organizer and content creator, shared the methods she uses for keeping her bathroom drawers neat in a TikTok. Kelly uses the top drawer as her "daily drawer," giving her easy access to the products she uses on a daily basis. The next drawer down features items that she uses slightly less often, like skincare products, perfume, and extra lip balm. By sorting your drawers so that the hygiene products you use the most are in the first one, this bathroom drawer organizer idea is the easiest way to clear out clutter and will make your existing bathroom storage more efficient and organized.

Within her bathroom drawers, Kelly showed off different sized and shaped plastic bins that separate her various groups of items. She explained that these little containers work as dividers for the drawer, keeping everything in its own designated place. Using clear bins makes it easier to see everything at a glance and matches a variety of bathroom aesthetics. As you start separating your belongings into different categories and sorting the contents of your bins, evaluate each item to see if it still needs to be in your drawers so you can declutter as you go.