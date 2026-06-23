Transform Old Mason Jars Into Beautiful Bathroom Countertop Decor And Storage

Finding what you need in the bathroom sometimes turns into an endless game of hide-and-seek, especially if you don't have clear, dedicated storage for the items you use the most. It's easiest to have items out in the open where you can grab them quickly, but that can sometimes result in a cluttered countertop. YouTube creator Angie Holden addressed that situation by creating a coordinating set of Mason jars that are both decorative and functional for small countertop storage.

What ties the four jars together is the decorating method the creator uses. She spells out the word "bath" with one letter on each jar. While the original uses stencils on a burlap ribbon, you can add the letters using different methods. Or, spell out something different based on the theme of your bathroom or your preferences. You could even make it shorter or longer, depending on how many storage jars you want to display. Some options include spa, relax, and unwind.

To make this set into a decor piece, you'll want to display the jars together to show off the word you've selected. But you can change up how you use each jar. Turning one of the jars into a hand soap dispenser is a clever glass jar repurposing idea to instantly upgrade your bathroom. You can use the jars with or without the lids for general storage, or add some chicken wire or mesh across the top to make a toothbrush holder. You could also pour glass marbles in the bottom to turn a jar into a makeup brush holder.