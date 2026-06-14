Forget Baskets: The Clever Bathroom Storage Solution You Can DIY With Mason Jars

Even if you're still pretty new to a drill, this wall mounted mason jar DIY is pretty easy to figure out. While the DIY Playbook team used a 32x7-inch board, you can use something longer or shorter depending on the amount of wall space you have. Once you've stained, painted, wood burned, or otherwise decorated the board to your liking, the picture hangers can be hammered on the back, spaced by half the width of the board.

On the front facing side, use a pencil to mark where you'd like your mason jars to sit. If you've got four jars, use a measuring tape to make four equidistant marks. The amount of jars can also be tailored to how long your piece of wood is, how big the jars are, and how much space you want between them. Once you've got your marks (and have confirmed that your chosen hose clamps are wide enough to fit around the mouth of your jar), drill them into place. The clamps can then be tightened around your jars and the piece hung from the wall with care.

The bathroom isn't the only place this DIY works. You can attach it to a wall by the stove and use it for spatulas, spoons, and other kitchen utensils, or in the garage where it holds nails, screws, nuts, and bolts. Perhaps it hangs on the side of your desk, where it holds extra pens, paper clips, or even a secret snack stash. You don't even need to uaw mason jars — it works so long as you get hose clamps in corresponding sizes to your vessels. That said, we love the idea of using smaller vases for this DIY to create a hanging propagation station.