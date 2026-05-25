No Shelves, No Cabinets: This Dollar Tree DIY Organizes Small Bathroom Clutter
No space is immune to countertop clutter, but when you have an undersized bathroom, it's practically unavoidable. From makeup tubes to hair care bottles, the area beside the bathroom sink is prone to messiness. However, a couple of baskets from Dollar Tree could offer one of the best ways to set up storage in your small bathroom. Three wire baskets and a few zip ties are all you'll need to create the perfect miscellaneous storage rack. This simple DIY ensures the small items scattered over your counter have a designated place that doesn't take up the valuable cabinet or shelf space you need for your bulkier items. To make this small wire rack, you'll use two matching small baskets and one bigger basket. The Dollar Tree Essentials Wire Tray (available in gold or black) works wonderfully for the larger basket, which will act as a supportive backing. The smaller baskets attach to it in a two-tiered fashion to hold your belongings.
Depending on the stock at your local Dollar Tree and your storage needs, there are a couple options for the smaller baskets. To make the shelves of your rack larger, the Essentials Rectangular Baskets are a good choice. These wider rectangular baskets could even fit items like folded towels or toilet paper rolls. If you want your rack to be a little slimmer, look more chic, and hold smaller bathroom items, the long Jot Metal Wire Tray is a narrower option. It's yet another Dollar Tree bathroom organization hack that will only take a few minutes to make, giving you a quick, affordable, and easy storage solution.
How to make a bathroom organizer with Dollar Tree baskets
After choosing your three baskets, use some zip ties, like Dollar Tree's Tool Bench Nylon Cable Ties, to secure the pieces of your rack together. Depending on the size of the two smaller baskets, your larger basket may be oriented differently. With the longer, narrower trays, you'll want your frame piece to be horizontal. The wider rectangular baskets, meanwhile, fit best when the large wire tray is vertical. Hold the pieces together to see how your DIY basket shelves fit best in the rack. Now, attach zip ties to the wires of the baskets, wrapping each around a part of the smaller basket and a part of the backing to hold them together. Put one basket on the bottom, and position the second above it, ensuring you have enough space between the two tiers to keep the bottom section accessible. You may want to use several zip ties for each small basket to ensure they don't shift or fall. Finally, trim off the plastic tails.
Your simple wire rack will be great for freestanding storage on your counter. Simply set it down and fill it with all the items laying on your countertop to free up space. For those with very small counters, this rack could also be easily hung on the wall. The wires can slip over Command hooks to create quick wall-mounted storage. Because of the versatility of this project, you can also expand beyond the bathroom to make clever DIY storage for any room using Dollar Tree baskets, including in your kitchen or hobby space.