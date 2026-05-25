No Shelves, No Cabinets: This Dollar Tree DIY Organizes Small Bathroom Clutter

No space is immune to countertop clutter, but when you have an undersized bathroom, it's practically unavoidable. From makeup tubes to hair care bottles, the area beside the bathroom sink is prone to messiness. However, a couple of baskets from Dollar Tree could offer one of the best ways to set up storage in your small bathroom. Three wire baskets and a few zip ties are all you'll need to create the perfect miscellaneous storage rack. This simple DIY ensures the small items scattered over your counter have a designated place that doesn't take up the valuable cabinet or shelf space you need for your bulkier items. To make this small wire rack, you'll use two matching small baskets and one bigger basket. The Dollar Tree Essentials Wire Tray (available in gold or black) works wonderfully for the larger basket, which will act as a supportive backing. The smaller baskets attach to it in a two-tiered fashion to hold your belongings.

Depending on the stock at your local Dollar Tree and your storage needs, there are a couple options for the smaller baskets. To make the shelves of your rack larger, the Essentials Rectangular Baskets are a good choice. These wider rectangular baskets could even fit items like folded towels or toilet paper rolls. If you want your rack to be a little slimmer, look more chic, and hold smaller bathroom items, the long Jot Metal Wire Tray is a narrower option. It's yet another Dollar Tree bathroom organization hack that will only take a few minutes to make, giving you a quick, affordable, and easy storage solution.