Clever DIY Storage For Any Room Using Dollar Tree Baskets And Upcycled Materials

You might be surprised at just how cute (and functional) many of the Dollar Tree storage items are. In fact, we have a whole list of affordable Dollar Tree organization finds that as act as decor. Take the Essentials Iron Rectangular Baskets, for instance. They look sleek and modern on their own as pantry storage, desk organizers, or countertop bins. But YouTube creator Heidi Sonboul DIY elevates the look by creating a wall organizer with a shutter as the background and the wire baskets as individual storage compartments. You can create something similar using an old shutter or another upcycled item as the backdrop.

Repurposing items you're no longer using is a great way to get a new piece of decor inexpensively, while also cutting down on waste and reducing your consumption of new materials. While the original creator used an old shutter, you could also use a closet door with the same louvered design. If you have an old wood window, attach the baskets along the bottom to replicate flower boxes. Or, use reclaimed wood, scrap wood, an old cabinet door, or an old sign. You could even turn a garden trellis into styling hanging storage by attaching the Dollar Tree baskets to that.

And if you don't have those materials on hand, jump in the car on trash day to see if you can find someone's discarded items that work. Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a good source of secondhand home items, so you could snag a shutter, door, or other items there.