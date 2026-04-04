Turn A Garden Trellis Into Stylish Hanging Storage For Any Room In Your Home
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While you're noodling a few DIY garden trellis ideas for the spring, don't be afraid to defy the status quo. Seeing vines and blooms cascading down the latticework is nothing new, but when you take a look at the structural system from a different angle, it has the potential to bring extra storage into your home. An Apartment Therapy submission showcases a trellis fastened to the wall with organizational accessories instead of anchored into the dirt with ivy, and this upcycling inspiration is bound to get the creative juices flowing. Hold the clematis and gather your knick-knacks instead.
When placed inside, a trellis can make use of vertical space and give typical shelving ideas a run for their money. All you need are a few bins and baskets hanging from the framework, and voilà — a storage system is in place. The DIY is versatile, as it can work well for kitchen accessories, beauty and wellness items, and office supplies, to name a few options. Plus, you can get creative by adding other decorative trinkets to jazz up the arrangement.
How to set up your trellis wall organizer
There are a few things to note before giving the trellis a new life indoors. First, measure the wall space you're planning to utilize and select an appropriately-sized trellis. Depending on how you're fastening it to the wall, grab either mounting tape like the EZlifego Double Sided Heavy-Duty Tape or a hammer and nails. If you're going with the first approach, remember to keep the capacity in mind when gathering your trinkets. Once the trellis is in place, mount small baskets, shelves, or containers — or a combination of all three — onto it so your tchotchkes can find a new home. You can use hooks (such as the Navona S-Hooks), heavy-duty tape, self-adhesive magnetic dots, or nails to keep the storage systems in place.
Like any good DIY, there are a few ways to spice up your wall storage trellis. Feel free to paint the accessory a fun color to give your room a pop, and add artwork or plants to accompany the storage bins. Don't be afraid to combine the trellis with larger gallery wall ideas rather than stationing it solo. Additionally, the trellis could make a fun accent wall when paired with a funky wallpaper print or a bold new paint color.