Turn A Garden Trellis Into Stylish Hanging Storage For Any Room In Your Home

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While you're noodling a few DIY garden trellis ideas for the spring, don't be afraid to defy the status quo. Seeing vines and blooms cascading down the latticework is nothing new, but when you take a look at the structural system from a different angle, it has the potential to bring extra storage into your home. An Apartment Therapy submission showcases a trellis fastened to the wall with organizational accessories instead of anchored into the dirt with ivy, and this upcycling inspiration is bound to get the creative juices flowing. Hold the clematis and gather your knick-knacks instead.

When placed inside, a trellis can make use of vertical space and give typical shelving ideas a run for their money. All you need are a few bins and baskets hanging from the framework, and voilà — a storage system is in place. The DIY is versatile, as it can work well for kitchen accessories, beauty and wellness items, and office supplies, to name a few options. Plus, you can get creative by adding other decorative trinkets to jazz up the arrangement.