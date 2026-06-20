Not Honeysuckle Or Columbine: The Fiery Red Flower That Attracts Hummingbirds
Did you know that, besides looking tremendous, hummingbirds play an important role in pollination? When they feed on a flower's nectar, pollen will stick to their head and bill. That pollen is transferred to the next flower they feed on, completing the pollination cycle. Flowers like honeysuckle and columbine are great choices if you want to encourage hummingbirds to come pollinate your yard. But there is another fiery red flower that is not only stunningly beautiful, but is a surefire way to attract hummingbirds to your yard.
Firebush (Hamelia patens) is a sturdy shrub that can grow as a perennial in USDA climate zones 9 through 11, and as an annual in colder zones below 8. Also known as scarlet bush, the shrub emerges with brilliant red-orange blooms that can last all year in warmer climate zones. The flower's trumpet shape allow hummingbirds easy access to feed with their long bills. Set against a backdrop of green foliage, the firebush is one of the most colorful shrubs you can plant in your garden.
Hummingbirds are attracted to firebush flowers for two reasons. First, the highly visible red of the flowers is known to encourage hummingbirds to visit your yard. Second, firebush is abundant in highly nutritious, sweet nectar that hummingbirds absolutely love. So, if you want to plant one in your yard, it's a near guarantee that hummingbirds are going to be stopping by frequently.
How to grow firebush to attract hummingbirds
Being a warm weather shrub, firebush needs to be planted in areas of full sun with well-draining soil, though it will tolerate partial shade. Firebush can be planted in the late spring and early summer, making June an ideal time to plant this flower to ensure you'll have hummingbirds coming to your yard all summer and fall.
Firebush is often called a "root-hardy perennial" because on the colder end of its climate range the flowers will die back in the winter before regrowing in the spring. If you live in a climate zone lower than 8, you can plant firebush as an annual in a container. Just make sure to move it indoors during the colder months. Cooler zones will see firebush growing to about 3 to 6 feet tall, while warmer zones can expect a shrub as tall as 15 feet.
Besides attracting hummingbirds, another benefit to growing firebush is that it requires very little maintenance once established. Though it requires regular watering as a young plant, mature firebush is very drought tolerant and can go long periods without watering. The plant is also highly resistant to insects and disease, providing you with a sturdy shrub that's going to be one of the best hummingbird magnets in your yard.