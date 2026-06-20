Not Honeysuckle Or Columbine: The Fiery Red Flower That Attracts Hummingbirds

Did you know that, besides looking tremendous, hummingbirds play an important role in pollination? When they feed on a flower's nectar, pollen will stick to their head and bill. That pollen is transferred to the next flower they feed on, completing the pollination cycle. Flowers like honeysuckle and columbine are great choices if you want to encourage hummingbirds to come pollinate your yard. But there is another fiery red flower that is not only stunningly beautiful, but is a surefire way to attract hummingbirds to your yard.

Firebush (Hamelia patens) is a sturdy shrub that can grow as a perennial in USDA climate zones 9 through 11, and as an annual in colder zones below 8. Also known as scarlet bush, the shrub emerges with brilliant red-orange blooms that can last all year in warmer climate zones. The flower's trumpet shape allow hummingbirds easy access to feed with their long bills. Set against a backdrop of green foliage, the firebush is one of the most colorful shrubs you can plant in your garden.

Hummingbirds are attracted to firebush flowers for two reasons. First, the highly visible red of the flowers is known to encourage hummingbirds to visit your yard. Second, firebush is abundant in highly nutritious, sweet nectar that hummingbirds absolutely love. So, if you want to plant one in your yard, it's a near guarantee that hummingbirds are going to be stopping by frequently.