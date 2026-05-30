17 Flowers To Plant In June To Attract Hummingbirds All Summer & Fall

If you want to start a hummingbird garden, then your first step is to fill it with an array of gorgeous flowers. These little birds eat a lot during the summer, sometimes up to three times their body weight each day. And while feeders are great, nothing quite beats fresh nectar straight from the source. Additionally, in summer and fall, hummingbirds begin preparing for migration, and they'll need a lot of fuel on their journey. By planting summer and fall-blooming flowers, you can help keep these small birds fed through some of the most demanding months of their year. Plus, a yard filled with hummingbirds zipping around means you'll get nearly endless entertainment when spending time in your backyard.

You may have already heard that hummingbirds favor the color red, though there are other traits you'll want to look for. Color is typically what initially catches their eye, as they're able to see warm shades more clearly. However, it's the nectar content and the shape of the blooms that will keep them coming back for more. Typically, native plants will be the best sources of nectar for pollinators. Once hummingbirds find blooms that provide adequate nutrition, they use their long tongues to lap up the sugary liquid. For this reason, tubular flowers are the perfect shape to accommodate their bills and tongues. From sage varieties to yellow bells, there are luckily plenty of nectar-rich, tubular blooms that will keep hummingbirds visiting your garden from summer into fall.