Attract A Variety Of Birds & Pollinators To Your Yard With One Vibrant Flower

The envelope, please. The award for Annual of the Year goes to... calendula!

This stunning and versatile flower was selected by the National Garden Bureau as the best annual of 2025. That's high praise for this vibrant flower that is also beloved by all kinds of curious and hungry critters, including beneficial insects like ladybugs, hoverflies, and lacewings, which eat plant-destroying pests. This type of natural pest control is a gardener's dream, of course, but its appeal doesn't end with just the good guys. It seems that in addition to these friendly creatures, calendula is also attractive to some lesser desired insects. This makes it a perfect candidate for a "trap crop", AKA a way to divert the harmful pests from your prized plants. Growing a sacrificial cluster of calendula can help keep bugs like caterpillars, flies, and aphids away from any produce you may be growing.

Another favorable attribute for calendula is its ability to help pollinators do their job – namely butterflies and bees that are attracted to its nectar. Hummingbirds and other birds that are attracted to orange and yellow will also be drawn to calendula. This includes orioles, goldfinches, cardinals, warblers and potentially many seed-eating birds.