These 12 Container Plants Will Transform Your Garden Into A Hummingbird Paradise

Hummingbirds, with their unique character and zippy flight patterns, are popular among casual backyard gardeners and serious bird-watchers alike. As a result, avian enthusiasts set out countless nectar feeders each year, often timing these efforts with migration patterns. However, there are ways to attract hummingbirds to your yard without a feeder. One of the most successful ways to do so is to grow a selection of plants and flowers that have been proven to draw in hummers. If you don't have room for a full hummingbird garden – or you just want to accent other areas of your yard with bird-attracting blooms – you can successfully grow many of these flowering plants in containers.

To be sure, there is no shortage of flowers that attract hummingbirds. Some of them grow well in containers, while others do not. Choosing plants that can be grown in pots and containers will allow you to move them throughout your yard and outdoor living space. The selection of hummingbird-attracting plants that thrive in containers is broad enough that you will have ample choices regarding the size and shape of the plant, as well as the color and timing of the blooms.

While available space and aesthetics will certainly play a role in your decision-making, it's also important to choose plants that are native to your region. Even though they are growing in containers, as opposed to a ground garden, native plants will more sufficiently meet hummingbird nectar needs. Additionally, you don't have to pass on a feeder just because you grow these plants. In fact, plants are great complements for feeders and create a hummingbird-friendly zone in your yard.