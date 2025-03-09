10 Exquisite Red And Orange Flowers That Attract Hummingbirds To Your Yard

When you think about attracting and feeding hummingbirds, you probably picture a bright red feeder filled with sweet liquid. But these sugar water feeders are just one small part of a hummingbird's diet; they actually get most of their nourishment from flowers and small bugs. Instead of just providing artificial nectar, consider growing native plants in colors they're attracted to. You might have already guessed that they love bright red. Orange is a second favorite. Therefore, it stands to reason that you could attract the most hummingbirds with a variety of red and orange flowering plants. You might also consider growing nest-building plants to give them even more incentive to visit your yard.

Depending on your climate and the specific characteristics of your yard, some of the following suggestions may grow better for you than others. Within these selections of plants that are most beloved by hummingbirds, it's not just the color but oftentimes a tubular, trumpet-like shape that entices them. This shape lends itself well to feeding with their long, delicate beaks and tongues. Fun fact: it wasn't until 2011 that biologists figured out that hummingbirds don't use their beaks like a straw, but rather employ a high-speed flicking of their long, forked tongue to gather nectar. Here's a rundown of beautiful red and orange flowers that are sure to make every hummingbird's list of top ten hits.