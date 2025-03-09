10 Exquisite Red And Orange Flowers That Attract Hummingbirds To Your Yard
When you think about attracting and feeding hummingbirds, you probably picture a bright red feeder filled with sweet liquid. But these sugar water feeders are just one small part of a hummingbird's diet; they actually get most of their nourishment from flowers and small bugs. Instead of just providing artificial nectar, consider growing native plants in colors they're attracted to. You might have already guessed that they love bright red. Orange is a second favorite. Therefore, it stands to reason that you could attract the most hummingbirds with a variety of red and orange flowering plants. You might also consider growing nest-building plants to give them even more incentive to visit your yard.
Depending on your climate and the specific characteristics of your yard, some of the following suggestions may grow better for you than others. Within these selections of plants that are most beloved by hummingbirds, it's not just the color but oftentimes a tubular, trumpet-like shape that entices them. This shape lends itself well to feeding with their long, delicate beaks and tongues. Fun fact: it wasn't until 2011 that biologists figured out that hummingbirds don't use their beaks like a straw, but rather employ a high-speed flicking of their long, forked tongue to gather nectar. Here's a rundown of beautiful red and orange flowers that are sure to make every hummingbird's list of top ten hits.
Columbine
Columbines (Aquilegia spp.) come in many beautiful hues, but the red ones are especially attractive to hummingbirds. These perennials are hardy in USDA zones 3 through 8, and they're easy to recognize with their five thin tube-like stems and orange-red petals framing a yellow inner flower. The tubes contain nectar that attracts hummingbirds. But not just any nectar — this nectar contains twice the sugar content than non-red columbine varieties, making them an irresistible treat. While columbines are technically native wildflowers, they can also be planted and cultivated in yards and gardens. They do best in partial shade.
Red hot poker
If you're looking for a striking ornamental plant for your garden as well as a proven hummingbird magnet, look no further than the aptly named red hot poker plant (Kniphofia uvaria). This evergreen perennial grows in zones 5 through 9, and has clumps of tightly packed red-orange flowers at the end of long stalks. Hummingbirds, butterflies, bees, and other pollinators are drawn to these drought-resistant plants with tubular-shaped flowers. However, avoid this plant if you live in parts of California or the Pacific Northwest; it's considered an invasive species due to aggressive spreading in those climates.
Common lantana
In addition to the hummingbirds, you will also love having common lantana (Lantana camara) in your garden. This perennial shrub is not only eye-poppingly gorgeous, but is drought and heat tolerant. Additionally, lantana blooms are long-lasting and provide a smorgasbord for pollinators who appreciate the tight clusters of tubular flowers in bright colors. These low maintenance plants lend themselves well to garden beds or container planting. They can be grown as perennials in zones 8 to 11, but as annuals in zone 7 and maybe colder zones, too. Note that they are poisonous to humans and pets.
Cuphea 'Vermillionaire'
You don't have to be a vermillionaire to afford this gorgeous flowering perennial! It may look expensively exotic, but it's affordable to grow, we promise. Also known as large firecracker plant, cuphea 'Vermillionaire' (Cuphea hybrid 'Cupver') has long, tubular blooms that look like they were made specifically for hummingbirds. Hummingbirds agree and are easily attracted to their hidden reservoirs of nectar. Its growing zones are 8 through 11, but it can be grown as an annual in 7 or below.
Cardinal flower
The cardinal flower (Lobelia cardinalis) or lobelia is another showstopper for the garden. Its tall, spiky stems terminate in a patch of bright red flowers with drooping petals. This plant, which thrives in growing zones 3 through 9, got its name because the flowers bear resemblance to the robes worn by Roman Catholic cardinals. This plant also boasts long, tubular flowers full of nectar that are attractive to hummingbirds. This perennial can grow up to 6 feet high and does best with moist or wet soil.
Hollyhock
Like peanut butter and chocolate, hummingbirds and hollyhocks (Alcea rosea) are a natural match. It's practically a stereotype. Hummingbirds are especially drawn to hollyhocks' cup-shaped flowers for their vibrant color and easily-accessed nectar. In fact, all pollinators enjoy these stunning ornamentals, including butterflies, bees, and even songbirds.The hollyhock is a biennial plant, meaning it will flower in its second season and then die. Hollyhocks grow best in full sun and well-draining soil in growing zones 2 through 10.
Hardy fuchsia
The beautiful, yet delicate-looking hardy fuchsia (Fuchsia magellanica) flowers grow on a deciduous shrub in zones 6 to 9. Their droopy appearance and trailing ability make them a great option for hanging baskets or window boxes. The shape of the fuchsia flower and the hummingbird's beak actually co-evolved together for a perfect match courtesy of Mother Nature. In a temperate climate, the hardy fuchsia will bloom continuously and attract hummingbirds for six months out of the year. This is a drought hardy plant that will return year after year.
Bee balm
Bee balm (Monarda bradburiana) is a member of the mint family. As its name implies, it's very attractive to buzzing pollinators. However, hummingbirds also find its easily accessible, nectar-rich flowers irresistibly attractive. Bee balm grows in bushy clumps with bountiful flowers bursting at the ends of tall stalks, and does best in zones 4 through 9. It can grow up to 4 feet high and does best in full sun and moist soil.
Zinnia
While zinnias come in many colors and varieties, hummingbirds seem to prefer the dreamland red variety (zinnia elegans). These gorgeous round orbs have a deep orange to crimson color. These grow best in full sun and moist soil. Unlike many hummingbird favorites, zinnias are not trumpet-shaped. However, there are some tubular nectaries that are easily accessed in the center of the flower. Zinnias grow best in full sun and well-draining soil in zones 2 through 11.
Canna lily
These tropical-looking plants bring color, height and texture to any garden. Canna lilies (Canna indica) can also bring the hummingbirds. Their ruffly flowers are big and bright enough for hummingbirds to see from afar and they have deep nectar reservoirs for a satisfying dining experience. Cannas grow from rhizomes, which are underground stems. They do best in full sun and can grow up to 8 feet tall in growing zones 7 through 11 .