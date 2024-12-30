Consider Growing Native Plants Instead Of Buying Hummingbird Feeders

Hummingbirds undoubtedly have some of the greatest cultural cache among avians, despite the fact that they occupy a relatively small chunk of the world. The nearly 340 species of hummingbirds found within the Trochilidae family, closely related to the swifts (or Apodidae) family, all exist within the Western Hemisphere — and can be found anywhere from the furthest tip of South America to Alaska. About 17 species nest in the U.S., most of them close to the Mexican border, with common North American species including the ruby-throated hummingbird, the calliope hummingbird, and the buff-bellied hummingbird. For many people throughout the U.S., putting out hummingbird feeders in their backyards is a time-honored traditions.

Hummingbirds are known for the buzzing sound of their rapidly beating wings, which facilitate constant movement up to 30 miles per hour. This much activity means a hummingbird has to eat anywhere from a third to half of its body weight every day to keep going, and food provided by a human-hung feeder can offer extra help in this endeavor. However, while feeders can attract hummingbirds by mimicking their favorite red flowers, it's often better to grow the real deal rather than risk a bad mix of sugar water with potentially unhealthy elements like artificial dyes. Luckily there are plenty of native plants you can grow to bring some beautiful hummingbirds to your lawn. Native plants offer their native, and therefore most natural, sources of food.