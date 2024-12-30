Consider Growing Native Plants Instead Of Buying Hummingbird Feeders
Hummingbirds undoubtedly have some of the greatest cultural cache among avians, despite the fact that they occupy a relatively small chunk of the world. The nearly 340 species of hummingbirds found within the Trochilidae family, closely related to the swifts (or Apodidae) family, all exist within the Western Hemisphere — and can be found anywhere from the furthest tip of South America to Alaska. About 17 species nest in the U.S., most of them close to the Mexican border, with common North American species including the ruby-throated hummingbird, the calliope hummingbird, and the buff-bellied hummingbird. For many people throughout the U.S., putting out hummingbird feeders in their backyards is a time-honored traditions.
Hummingbirds are known for the buzzing sound of their rapidly beating wings, which facilitate constant movement up to 30 miles per hour. This much activity means a hummingbird has to eat anywhere from a third to half of its body weight every day to keep going, and food provided by a human-hung feeder can offer extra help in this endeavor. However, while feeders can attract hummingbirds by mimicking their favorite red flowers, it's often better to grow the real deal rather than risk a bad mix of sugar water with potentially unhealthy elements like artificial dyes. Luckily there are plenty of native plants you can grow to bring some beautiful hummingbirds to your lawn. Native plants offer their native, and therefore most natural, sources of food.
Examples of nectar-filled native plants you can grow to attract hummingbirds
There will be regional differences in native plants that attract hummingbirds, but a wide variety means you can design your garden in unique ways. For a mountainous plant, growing hairy honeysuckle (Lonicera hirsuta) is a great choice across USDA hardiness zones 2 through 6. Bee balm (Monarda bradburiana) is native to the eastern U.S., growing best in hardiness zones 5 through 8. Because it's a member of the mint family, this one can be added to your morning tea. Meanwhile, in hardiness zones 8 and 9, evergreen plants like the California buckeye (Aesculus californica) have nectar that hummingbirds find irresistible. The similar red buckeye (Aesculus pavia) is a deciduous plant usually found around southern and eastern states, in hardiness zones 4 through 8. Just be warned that while the latter two provide good food for pollinators, they are considered fatally toxic to humans if consumed.
The most important tip for hummingbirds is to provide a variety of food sources for them to fly between when eating every 10 to 15 minutes. This can include artificial feeders as supplemental nutrients, especially if you change out the syrup solution regularly, but flowers are more important because they provide additional benefits. Hummingbirds also catch small insects to feed their children during breeding season, alongside spiders and tree sap.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, six hummingbird species are considered "Conservation Concerns," in part due to insect declines where their nectar-producing plants are becoming more fragmented. Growing plants that attract hummingbirds is one key way you can help to protect these beloved birds for generations more to enjoy.