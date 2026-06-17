The Space-Saving Tomato Cage You Can DIY On A Budget

If tomatoes ever vanish from storefronts, it's good to know how to grow your own. One of the things you will learn very quickly is that tomatoes need support to keep the fruit off the ground and create better air circulation. Tomato cages are the go-to for this work, but the ones you get at garden centers are often too flimsy to offer any real support. Instead, you can build your own budget-friendly, DIY tomato cage out of cattle panels that not only support your plants, but can actually save you some space if you garden in tight corners.

Speaking from personal experience, I've used cattle panels to build both tomato cages and a tomato trellis arch. The cage is definitely the way to go if you're looking to maximize the vertical space of your garden. Cattle panels are built from heavy-duty galvanized steel wire and commonly come sized 16 feet long and 4 feet high with 8-inch by 6-inch mesh, plus two skinny rows at the bottom.

The chief downside to these is that they are fairly expensive at $35 per panel (in 2026). However, depending on how you make your cages, you can easily get two out of one panel. The other issue is that, unless you have a pickup truck or trailer, the panels won't fit into your vehicle unless you cut them down at the store. You can also purchase them online and have them shipped to you if need be.