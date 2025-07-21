This DIY Tomato Cage Is Budget-Friendly, Easy, And Better For Your Plants

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

I am a master woodworker, not a master gardener, as has been proven many times over the years. When it comes to gardening, I prefer to grow things I can eat, as opposed to flowers and decorative plants. The homegrown vegetables I love best are tomatoes. So, this summer I planted two tomato plants in pots (along with some companion basil plants to help them flourish).

One of the two tomato plants promptly died along with the basil. (See master gardener comment above). Undeterred, I replanted a second attempt. To say that I was cynical about my success would be spot on. Still, I applied a natural fertilizer, watered, and tended to them daily. Surprisingly, they started growing like crazy. I would need tomato cages for them after all. A quick trip to the hardware store proved that they had none. Apparently, I had missed the tomato cage season ... who knew? Once again undeterred, I decided to construct a couple DIY tomato cages. These unconventional "cages" turned out rather well in my opinion.

They have several advantages over the ubiquitous metal plant frames. First, they can be installed around an existing plant without damaging it. Second, the nylon cord that supports the vine and branches is much softer than metal and won't harm the plants. Third, you can add an additional bit of support for a branch grown wayward or one with a surplus of fruit. Lastly, they are super cheap to make.