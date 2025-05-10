Should You Use Banana Peels As A Natural Fertilizer For Tomato Plants?

Texas troubadour Guy Clark once famously sang that there are only two things that money can't buy: true love and homegrown tomatoes. For whatever reason, tomatoes are backyard garden royalty. Whether you've got the ones growing on tall vines or short and bushy tomatoes, it makes no difference. Few vegetable garden topics will generate more passion than advice on how to grow tomatoes.

One of those topics is on the use of natural fertilizers. Will banana peels grow bigger, better-tasting tomatoes? Will the nutrients in the peels increase yield? Those are great questions. While we may not be able to verify Mr. Clark's conclusion, we can shed some light on whether you should use banana peels to help grow your tomato plants.

Banana peels contain some very important nutrients that tomatoes require such as calcium, phosphorus, and potassium. These nutrients are important for cell development, root growth, promoting blooms, and fighting disease. Adding banana peels to your compost is a great way to give your tomato plants a healthy leg up as they grow. But just as man does not live by bread (or tomatoes) alone, your plants will need more nutrients than just those three — so it's not a complete fertilizer, just a booster. A soil rich in microbes and diverse organic matter is required to grow healthy tomatoes.