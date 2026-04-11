Transform An Old Tomato Cage Into A Simple & Stylish Patio Decor Piece

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Do you have a bunch of old tomato cages taking up space in your shed? If you're an expert on how to grow tomatoes, you may not be using them much anymore since rope and trellis systems make it easier to train and harvest the tastiest vining species. However, there's no need to give up on them completely, since old tomato cages can form the base of a simple and stylish patio decor piece. Several crafty DIYers have figured out how to transform the simple structures into functional side tables. To make them, they cut their tomato cages to the desired height before painting them, then attached small round tabletops before using the tables to display decorative items.

While you won't want to use a tomato cage table to hold anything heavy, it's easy to turn them into an attractive spot for drinks or a Martha Stewart-approved plant stand. You don't need to be an expert crafter to pull it off, either, although some basic DIY skills will allow you to customize your table more easily. It's perfectly fine to use a standard tomato cage for each table you want to construct, but you may want to vary the height by taking a grinder to trim the legs down to your desired size. Don't forget to wear safety glasses!

Tomato cages are available in a variety of colors, but if you're stuck with steel ones, don't be afraid to spray paint them. If they've been stuck in the ground, make sure to thoroughly clean the legs before using a product like Krylon COLORmaxx Paint and Primer from Amazon, applying several light coats to get a smooth finish.