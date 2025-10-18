Martha Stewart's Clever Indoor Plant Stand Hack Uses A Garden Staple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A wire tomato cage makes a terrific skeleton for all sorts of DIY projects. For instance, you can repurpose a tomato cage as a birdbath for feathered friends in your backyard. Or turn a spare tomato cage into a Christmas tree to show off your favorite holiday ornaments. Have more cages to spare? Don't throw them away. According to home and garden tastemaker Martha Stewart, they're great for displaying houseplants. Stewart unveiled a fashionable gold duo of plant stands made from these garden staples on her Instagram account. Want to make some of these beauties at home? You're in luck: The upcycling process is simple, and you can customize the final products to reflect your personal style.

To build this simple plant stand using a tomato cage, you'll need a wire-cutting tool and rust-resistant paint that sticks to metal. Krylon Fusion indoor-outdoor adhesive spray paint is a solid option. Also, grab some sandpaper for buffing away sharp edges, and a measuring tape will come in handy for checking the dimensions of your plant pots.

If you don't have any extra tomato cages among your gardening supplies, you can pick up some new ones at most big box, hardware, garden, and online stores. Round cages are the way to go if you have round plant pots, but cages that accommodate other common plant pot shapes are also available. You may even be able to find cages in colors that complement your home's decor. For instance, the Leobro 2-pack of tomato cages comes in a versatile shade of green. If you find the right hue, you can remove paint from your shopping list. Now let's get started.