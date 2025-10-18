Martha Stewart's Clever Indoor Plant Stand Hack Uses A Garden Staple
A wire tomato cage makes a terrific skeleton for all sorts of DIY projects. For instance, you can repurpose a tomato cage as a birdbath for feathered friends in your backyard. Or turn a spare tomato cage into a Christmas tree to show off your favorite holiday ornaments. Have more cages to spare? Don't throw them away. According to home and garden tastemaker Martha Stewart, they're great for displaying houseplants. Stewart unveiled a fashionable gold duo of plant stands made from these garden staples on her Instagram account. Want to make some of these beauties at home? You're in luck: The upcycling process is simple, and you can customize the final products to reflect your personal style.
To build this simple plant stand using a tomato cage, you'll need a wire-cutting tool and rust-resistant paint that sticks to metal. Krylon Fusion indoor-outdoor adhesive spray paint is a solid option. Also, grab some sandpaper for buffing away sharp edges, and a measuring tape will come in handy for checking the dimensions of your plant pots.
If you don't have any extra tomato cages among your gardening supplies, you can pick up some new ones at most big box, hardware, garden, and online stores. Round cages are the way to go if you have round plant pots, but cages that accommodate other common plant pot shapes are also available. You may even be able to find cages in colors that complement your home's decor. For instance, the Leobro 2-pack of tomato cages comes in a versatile shade of green. If you find the right hue, you can remove paint from your shopping list. Now let's get started.
How to turn a tomato cage into a houseplant stand
Martha Stewart made her plant stands from upside-down cages, which would make the narrowest part of the cage the top of your stand. You'll want to verify that your pot fits in what's normally the bottom section of the cage. A snug fit should keep the plant and its container in place. You can look for adjustable tomato cages, such as those in the SupKing 2-pack of 47-inch plant supports, if you'd like your stands to fit a variety of plant pot sizes. If your plant pots are on the smaller side, consider repurposing cages designed for smaller plants, like those used for peonies, orchids, and other tall flowers.
Once you've answered your sizing questions, invert the cage and clip off its feet. The widest part of the cage will serve as a nice, sturdy foundation for your stand. To make a shorter stand, you can remove even more of the cage's bottom portion. If you're reusing an old cage, make sure it's clean, dry, and rust-free before painting it. Vinegar is useful for removing rust as long as you get rid of any residue once you're done scrubbing. Add a couple of coats of paint, let them dry, and insert a plant pot into your new stand. To give your creation even more flair, decorate it with vintage ribbons or a bit of eye-catching glitter.