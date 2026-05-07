Why Tomatoes Are Vanishing From Stores — And How Easy They Are To Grow Yourself
It's a signature summer produce, but as the temperatures are getting warmer and salad and barbecue season is just around the corner, the tomato has seemed to pull a vanishing act. Along with being hard to find, tomatoes are more expensive than usual. At the end of March 2026, the average price per pound reached $2.26, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. A mix of factors has created the perfect storm for a shortage and price hike, including cold snaps in Florida and Mexico, higher fuel prices, and increased tariffs.
Of course, as the weather warms up, there's one thing savvy and even novice gardeners can do to fight back — grow their own tomatoes. It's typically safe to plant tomatoes any time after Mother's Day. That means it's too late in the season to start tomatoes from seed. It's not too late, though, to get your hands on some seedlings and plant them either in the ground or, if space is limited, in a container.
How to grow your own tomatoes
To get your hands on some ripe, homegrown tomatoes (Solanum lycopersicum) ASAP, choose the right variety. True to its name, Bush Early Girl produces a crop of tomatoes in just 54 days. A determinate tomato plant variety, it produces fruit in one fell swoop, rather than throughout the growing season. Its bushy shape and compact size also make it a good pick if you're going to grow tomatoes in a container. As a bonus, it's also disease-resistant.
Another early-ripening option is Sungold, which produces yellow cherry-size tomatoes in about 60 days. An indeterminate variety, it'll keep producing all season long. If you only have room for a container or two to grow your tomatoes, pick a compact or dwarf variety. Celebrity, Patio Princess, and Little Sun Yellow (a cherry tomato) are excellent picks for growing in a container.
Once you've chosen your varieties, pick your spot. Your tomatoes will need at least six hours of sunlight daily. Also, don't rush to set them outdoors. Wait until the danger of frost is completely gone and the temperatures at night stay above 55 degrees Fahrenheit. If it's too cool, the blossoms will fall off, reducing the plant's yield. After planting, water them whenever the top couple of inches of soil dries out.