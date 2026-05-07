Why Tomatoes Are Vanishing From Stores — And How Easy They Are To Grow Yourself

It's a signature summer produce, but as the temperatures are getting warmer and salad and barbecue season is just around the corner, the tomato has seemed to pull a vanishing act. Along with being hard to find, tomatoes are more expensive than usual. At the end of March 2026, the average price per pound reached $2.26, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. A mix of factors has created the perfect storm for a shortage and price hike, including cold snaps in Florida and Mexico, higher fuel prices, and increased tariffs.

Of course, as the weather warms up, there's one thing savvy and even novice gardeners can do to fight back — grow their own tomatoes. It's typically safe to plant tomatoes any time after Mother's Day. That means it's too late in the season to start tomatoes from seed. It's not too late, though, to get your hands on some seedlings and plant them either in the ground or, if space is limited, in a container.