Transform An Old Plastic Container Into Stunning Decor With Vintage Doilies

If you're obsessed with the charm of vintage doilies, you're not alone. The delicate, old-school cloths can instantly beautify a piece of furniture, whether it be a dining room table or an easy chair. You can even reuse doilies to give your vases stunning makeovers. But that's not the only clever project out there. Most households have an old plastic container that's destined to be tossed out. Instead, why not turn it into a decorative basket by covering it with vintage doilies? All that's required are supplies like plastic wrap, white glue, and water — and the results are just as lovely as one would expect.

Grab a plastic container that's the size and shape you'd like your basket to be. The DIYer from Merry Craft, who shared a version of this project, used one that was small and rectangular. You'll also need some doilies. Perhaps you have a couple of passed-down ones that you'd love to give new life to. If not, thrift stores are great places to pick some up (and inexpensively). You'll either need a doily that's large enough to cover the plastic container or multiple that can do so together.

Perhaps the main benefit of this project is its versatility. You can place little items inside the doily basket to give them a unique home. It could help corral things like jewelry, perfume bottles, or mementos. Or, fill it with old photographs on a shelf or stationery supplies on a desk. Another option is to craft one so you have a spot to display artificial flowers. If you have a slew of containers to choose from, keep in mind that you can turn them into countertop organizers in the kitchen, too. It's like creating a DIY decor piece that also serves a dual purpose.