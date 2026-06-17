Transform An Old Plastic Container Into Stunning Decor With Vintage Doilies
If you're obsessed with the charm of vintage doilies, you're not alone. The delicate, old-school cloths can instantly beautify a piece of furniture, whether it be a dining room table or an easy chair. You can even reuse doilies to give your vases stunning makeovers. But that's not the only clever project out there. Most households have an old plastic container that's destined to be tossed out. Instead, why not turn it into a decorative basket by covering it with vintage doilies? All that's required are supplies like plastic wrap, white glue, and water — and the results are just as lovely as one would expect.
Grab a plastic container that's the size and shape you'd like your basket to be. The DIYer from Merry Craft, who shared a version of this project, used one that was small and rectangular. You'll also need some doilies. Perhaps you have a couple of passed-down ones that you'd love to give new life to. If not, thrift stores are great places to pick some up (and inexpensively). You'll either need a doily that's large enough to cover the plastic container or multiple that can do so together.
Perhaps the main benefit of this project is its versatility. You can place little items inside the doily basket to give them a unique home. It could help corral things like jewelry, perfume bottles, or mementos. Or, fill it with old photographs on a shelf or stationery supplies on a desk. Another option is to craft one so you have a spot to display artificial flowers. If you have a slew of containers to choose from, keep in mind that you can turn them into countertop organizers in the kitchen, too. It's like creating a DIY decor piece that also serves a dual purpose.
Make a gorgeous basket using a plastic container and doilies
Begin by laying cardboard or paper down on your surface to protect it from getting messy. Flip your container over and cover its backside with plastic wrap. Then, pour white glue, like Elmer's Glue-All, into a separate container (approximately a few tablespoons will do). Mix in a little bit of water so that it's a thinner consistency. Put on gloves before proceeding. Take your doily and dunk it into the glue mixture, getting it completely saturated. Wring it out and lay it over the upside-down container, smoothing it down. Repeat with another doily if the first one only covers a portion of the container.
Allow the basket to dry overnight (or longer if needed). Then, gently peel it off the container and discard the plastic wrap. If the basket top has uneven edges you don't like, trim them off or glue them down. Your beautiful basket will be complete — that is, unless you want to zhuzh it up. Attach faux pearls, like these Briskbloom White Flatback Pearls, if you'd like a decor piece that plays into the Grandmacore vibe even more. You could also wrap a ribbon around the basket or clip on a sparkly old brooch. Overall, use your creativity, or keep it sweet and simple.
There are many ways to style vintage doilies in any room. By turning one into a basket, you'll still get the classic touch but wrapped up into a useful, decorative piece. It'll be less sturdy, of course — but much more stylish.