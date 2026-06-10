Don't Toss Old Takeout Containers — Turn Them Into Easy Countertop Organizers

Manju Unique Creative started to create this chic countertop storage box by trimming the edges of the plastic containers to get rid of the lip around the sides. This makes the sides flatter to help you attach the pieces, and it improves the appearance of the containers to look more like little boxes. If you end up with sharp areas, lightly sand the plastic until smooth. For the divider in the middle of the two-sided basket, use a lid from one of the containers. Trim around this piece as well. Then, cut a little rectangle in the middle of one of the long sides of the lid. This will act as your handle later.

Glue the paper, such as wrapping paper or scrapbook paper, onto the sides of the containers. Wrap the lid in paper too, though you can consider using a different color or pattern than the rest of your organizer. Otherwise, decoupage cute paper napkins, newspaper, or even book pages onto the plastic. While the DIYer only covered the outside of the takeout containers, you could attach paper to the insides as well.

It's super easy to put this countertop storage organizer together. Line up the two rectangular containers so that the long sides are next to each other. Then, place the lid in between them with the cut-out facing up. Hot glue the side of each container onto the lid to finish this cute and functional organizer basket.