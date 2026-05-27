Creative DIYer Turns An Old Takeout Container Into Clever Bathroom Storage

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Organizing a bathroom can be tedious, especially when keeping hygiene in mind. There are some items that are better off stored away from other bathroom clutter, such as toothbrushes and toothpaste. Keep teeth-cleaning essentials isolated from the rest of a room with a bathroom organizer idea that keeps countertops clean and tidy. The YouTuber Mana creative corner came up with a brilliant idea that repurposes plastic containers, namely those saved from food deliveries. They used simple household tools to chop up a takeout container and create a wall pocket for a bathroom interior.

The best part about this DIY is the cost. Aside from a rectangular-shaped empty takeout container, only a few supplies are necessary, and you may already have them on hand. You'll need either a hot knife, a box cutter, or a pair of heavy-duty kitchen scissors, depending on the thickness of the container. This project also requires double-sided tape and hot glue. For the decorative aspect, you'll need a paper product, whether it's peel-and-stick vinyl, wrapping paper, scrapbook paper, or another crafty medium.

Since takeout containers are made of plastic, they're ideal for a bathroom setting. Food-grade plastic is usually mold- and mildew-resistant. This is convenient for a bathroom setting, where moisture and humidity are inevitable. It also makes it easy to keep the wall pocket itself clean, which is safer for storing hygiene products. Don't forget to pair this idea with other wall-mounted items that create bathroom storage to improve your organization and interior design.