Reuse Thrifted Vintage Doilies To Give Your Vases A Stunning Makeover
Crocheted or lace fabric doilies are beautiful, intricate works of art, and you can transform vintage doilies from the thrift store into the sweetest home decor. Doilies aren't used as much in modern decor, but fixing them onto vases adds texture and decoration, creating a beautiful design. This gives the glassware a cute, unique look and puts old doilies to good use. With any vase, a few fabric doilies, and a bit of adhesive or string, you'll enhance your vase in no time. Doilies can be found at thrift or second hand stores for just cents a piece sometimes, making this genius idea to repurpose thrifted vintage doilies around the house extremely affordable.
Depending on how you attach the doilies, this fun upgrade could be temporarily or permanently secured to your vase. If you want to be able to remove the doily to wash the vase after holding fresh flowers, tie or sew the fabric into place around the vase. Though paper doilies would also work to give your vase a new, decorative look, they won't provide the same texture as the crocheted doilies and will give your project a different aesthetic. While adding doilies to vases you already have is a simple and affordable project, upcycling a glass jar or bottle is a fantastic budget-friendly option when you don't have an available vase. Decorative string, beads, ribbons, or other accents can be added to further personalize the look of this adorable vase transformation.
How to give a vase a gorgeous, rustic look with old doilies
The way you place your doilies onto the vases will style them differently, allowing you to customize the look of this DIY. With smaller and medium-sized doilies, using two or more on your vase gives a cute, dimensional appearance. When working with bigger vases, you may need several doilies to achieve this aesthetic. Smaller jars will likely only fit two little doilies before covering the vase. With very large doilies, you may be able to cover the entire container, wrapping the fabric around the glass.
One of the simplest options to dress up any vase with this easy DIY is to glue the doily onto the vase. Mod podge, spray adhesives, and clear-drying white glue will work well for seamlessly securing your doilies in place. Alternatively, hold your doilies onto the vase, wrap string around them, and tie them into place. Using decorative cord like twine or jute is another super easy way to complete this project, but with the added benefit of being able to remove or adjust the doilies later if you want.
For people with sewing skills and larger pieces of fabric, try wrapping the doily around the vase. Allow one edge to lay over the other, and sew them together with a running stitch to secure the doily. Sewing while the doily is already placed around the vase helps to ensure the fabric is pulled tight enough to stay where it should.