Reuse Thrifted Vintage Doilies To Give Your Vases A Stunning Makeover

The way you place your doilies onto the vases will style them differently, allowing you to customize the look of this DIY. With smaller and medium-sized doilies, using two or more on your vase gives a cute, dimensional appearance. When working with bigger vases, you may need several doilies to achieve this aesthetic. Smaller jars will likely only fit two little doilies before covering the vase. With very large doilies, you may be able to cover the entire container, wrapping the fabric around the glass.

One of the simplest options to dress up any vase with this easy DIY is to glue the doily onto the vase. Mod podge, spray adhesives, and clear-drying white glue will work well for seamlessly securing your doilies in place. Alternatively, hold your doilies onto the vase, wrap string around them, and tie them into place. Using decorative cord like twine or jute is another super easy way to complete this project, but with the added benefit of being able to remove or adjust the doilies later if you want.

For people with sewing skills and larger pieces of fabric, try wrapping the doily around the vase. Allow one edge to lay over the other, and sew them together with a running stitch to secure the doily. Sewing while the doily is already placed around the vase helps to ensure the fabric is pulled tight enough to stay where it should.