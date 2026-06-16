Give Old Mason Jars A Fun Makeover For Summer With An Easy DIY

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Canning may have been the original purpose behind the Mason jar (thanks to John Landis Mason, who wanted to make canning easier and less messy), but these classic jars are used for so much more these days. You may even have a stockpile for all of those Mason jar DIYs you've been planning. You'll definitely want to set some aside for an idea from the colormadehappy TikTok account. The creator paints summer fruits, flowers, leaves, and bees on the clear jar to make the cutest little glass vessel ever.

The original design is easy to copy, though feel free to tap into your creativity to come up with your own designs and patterns. Grab chalk paint for a matte look or acrylic enamel paint for a shinier finish to get the best results without your designs coming off easily. Posca Paint Markers also work on glass and give you a little more control than paintbrushes — just don't forget to seal the designs with clear varnish when you're done to protect them.

Since you're just painting the outside of the jar, you can use the finished container for most normal uses, from candle holders and DIY lanterns to bathroom storage and planters. This means any Mason jar size will work. What you do with the lid is also up to you — you can paint it and keep it with the jar if you want the option to close it, or set it aside for other genius ways to reuse old Mason jar lids.