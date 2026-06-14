Goodbye Cluttered Cabinets: There's A Smarter Way To Organize Pot Lids
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
To maximize the functionality of your kitchen storage, you'll need to confront the pot lid problem. Specifically, you'll need to find a way to keep your pot lids in an accessible spot where they won't block access to other kitchen essentials or tumble out of your cabinets the moment you open them. Piling up your lids along the side of a drawer won't do — you'll end up wasting time looking for specific lids while you cook, and you'll squander space that could otherwise be put to good use. You shouldn't necessarily have to go out and buy a pot lid organizer rack, either. What might work best is to store your lids on the backs of your cabinet doors. This arrangement might sound tricky to set up, but it's actually quite easy if you purchase a pack of self-adhesive pot lid holders.
Self-adhesive pot lid holders have a peel-and-stick backing that lets you set them up within five minutes. They usually have a slim and unobtrusive design, which is what allows them to fit on the back of a cabinet door when it's closed. You can get them online from big retailers like Target and Walmart, often for less than $20. Amazon has several offerings as well; a $15 set of Niceyos Universal Pot Lid Organizers, for example, should suit all sorts of lid sizes and kitchen design styles. If you get your lids under control, you'll be free to find a smarter way to organize your deep cabinets.
Tips for using self-adhesive pot lid holders
Before you set up your adhesive lid holders on the inside of your cabinets, there are few things you should consider. First, make sure the target area for each lid holder is a flat surface, or the product may not work as intended. Make sure your cabinet door will be able to close, as well; you don't want your lids or holders bumping into a shelf. Once you've identified where you're going to stick these organizers, clean the area with a gentle mix of soap and water. This will remove dust and oils that get between the backing of the organizer and cabinet door. Certain adhesive products may recommend using isopropyl rubbing alcohol to clean the target area, but you actually don't want to do that in this case because it may damage the wood.
Although these adhesive organizers should be able to help you tidy up most lids, they may not work for lids with raised edges because their openings sit quite close to the mounting surface. To prevent those bulkier pieces from creating clutter, you can opt for a smart way to store pot lids using command hooks instead. Before you put up your adhesive pot lid holders, it might also be worth taking some time to declutter your collection of lids. If you have some that are old and don't match any of your pots or pans, it might be worth donating them to clear up cabinet space. Alternatively, you could try some smart ways to reuse old pot and pan lids around the house.