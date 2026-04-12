Neither Drawers Nor Racks: A Smarter Way To Store Pot Lids Without The Clutter
Pots and pans are probably the hardest thing to store in your kitchen. They're big, bulky, and — most frustratingly — the lids can never stay on right unless you have endless cabinet space to store each pot alongside its respective lid. Alas, there are very few kitchens with that much cabinet space, so you're left with stacked pots, pans, and lids that turn into a giant mess. Additionally, when your pots and lids are stored stacked and unevenly, the added significant and consistent weight can cause your handles to come loose and the slanted pressures can scratch up your precious pots and their coatings, making them more difficult to use in the future. You've likely tried using drawers and storage racks to no avail. So, for one of the best small kitchen organization ideas, you can instead use adhesive walls hooks — like the ones by Command — to store your pot lids on the back of your cabinet doors.
This hack is an excellent way to maximize the space in your kitchen and cabinets. By placing your pot lids vertically against the inside of cabinet doors — or really any surface you can find good space for — they can stay neat and organized without damaging your precious pots. That being said, if you have already damaged the lids beyond reasonable use, you can turn your old pot lid into decorative countertop storage with this fun DIY.
Using command hooks to securely hang pot lids
To use Command hooks to keep your pot lids hung neatly and safely, you will first need to find the right hooks and the right space. You should find hooks with a wide enough cup to hold the lid without worry, and you'll need to buy two hooks for every lid you want to hang. Then, map out on the inside of the cabinet door, or whatever flat space you deem suitable for the lids. Place the two Command hooks level with each other at slight upward angles, just barely closer together than the widest point of the lids. Then, once the Command hooks are settled, you just set your pot lids in between the hooks, and your storage problems are solved.
This hack works best when the inside of the cabinet door is clean, giving the Command hooks a strong hold and preventing your lids from becoming dirty when you store them. While cleanliness is important for all storage solutions, it may be easy to forget to clean behind the pot lids as they lay flat. If you run out of cabinet door space for your cookware, try this Dollar Tree pots and pans storage hack that frees up space in kitchen cabinet next. After getting everything sorted, your kitchen will be neat and organized with so much more cabinet space.