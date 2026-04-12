Neither Drawers Nor Racks: A Smarter Way To Store Pot Lids Without The Clutter

Pots and pans are probably the hardest thing to store in your kitchen. They're big, bulky, and — most frustratingly — the lids can never stay on right unless you have endless cabinet space to store each pot alongside its respective lid. Alas, there are very few kitchens with that much cabinet space, so you're left with stacked pots, pans, and lids that turn into a giant mess. Additionally, when your pots and lids are stored stacked and unevenly, the added significant and consistent weight can cause your handles to come loose and the slanted pressures can scratch up your precious pots and their coatings, making them more difficult to use in the future. You've likely tried using drawers and storage racks to no avail. So, for one of the best small kitchen organization ideas, you can instead use adhesive walls hooks — like the ones by Command — to store your pot lids on the back of your cabinet doors.

This hack is an excellent way to maximize the space in your kitchen and cabinets. By placing your pot lids vertically against the inside of cabinet doors — or really any surface you can find good space for — they can stay neat and organized without damaging your precious pots. That being said, if you have already damaged the lids beyond reasonable use, you can turn your old pot lid into decorative countertop storage with this fun DIY.