Skip The Foam And Expensive Covers: There's A Smarter Way To Update Wire Shelves

Who decided coated wire shelving would be the go-to option for everything from bedroom closets and coat closets to pantries and linen storage? It definitely wasn't someone with much interior design sense or even a lot of practicality. The gaps between the wires make it impossible to sit smaller items on the shelving without them tipping or falling through the cracks. While they're sturdy, affordable, and good for airflow, wire shelves often aren't desired by homeowners.

That's why wire shelf covers are so popular — it's an easier way to upgrade the shelving without completely replacing it with custom closet systems. Since premade options are expensive, resourceful homeowners look for options like this affordable DIY to hide ugly wire shelves using foam board. But on TikTok, the.handsome.home shares an even more upscale option: a plywood cover with a DIY fluted wood front. It's not as expensive as it sounds since the "fluting" is made using wooden dowels.

To prep for the project, pick up enough thin plywood to cover all of the shelves and create front pieces to cover the shelf edges. You'll also need lots of dowels — the size depends on how wide you want your fluting to be. To finish the project, you'll need paint or stain. For tools and fasteners, have a saw, screws or nails, wood glue, and painter's tape on hand. Now you're ready to try a stylish DIY way to cover up wire shelves.