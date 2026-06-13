It Was In Every '80s Home — Now It's A Trendy Thrift Store Decor Hidden Gem
Had "The Devil Wears Prada" been filmed or set in the 1980s, Miranda Priestly's famous line, "Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking," would not have been so sarcastic. Perhaps in response to the subtle florals of the 1970s, the 1980s became awash with colorful and vivid floral prints that stretched from fashion to home decor. The latter, specifically, was where the florals really took hold. Nearly every home in the '80s contained floral prints, either on wallpaper, furniture, pillows, or curtains. The late '90s and early 2000s gave way to more neutral minimalist design, making '80s florals outdated by comparison.
However, '80s florals are the old-school decor trend that's slowly been making a comeback. According to design experts interviewed by Good Housekeeping, people are looking to make a statement with their interiors, and floral patterns fit the bill perfectly. The patterns celebrate the outdoors while being refined and sophisticated, and when you implement florals in your space, you may find there's little need for much additional decor. "It can replace the need for multiple accessories, which actually supports modern minimalism rather than fighting it," interior designer Jennifer Stephan told the outlet.
Since florals and chintz are trendy again, you could easily go online and buy some decor pieces. However, if you want to hunt for authentic stuff directly from the 1980s, you might have better luck at a thrift store. Because they specialize in donated used goods that are in decent condition, you can find a wide selection of hidden treasures from several different eras. As such, there's a decent chance you'll come across something (literally) chintzy at a thrift store!
1980s floral decor to look for in thrift stores
While you should certainly keep an eye out for other valuable thrift store finds like vintage pottery, the floral prints of the 1980s should also be on your radar. One of the biggest names from the era is Laura Ashley. This English design house was all the rage in the 1980s, thanks in part to Princess Diana popularizing the floral fabrics. You can find Laura Ashley decor items, like curtains and pillows, at thrift stores.
Another brand to keep an eye out for is Mario Buatta. Nicknamed the "Prince of Chintz," '80s era chintz chairs designed by Buatta can sell for well over $1,000 at online auctions. If you happen to come across one at a thrift store for far cheaper, we highly suggest you grab it. Buatta's chintz tends to be a little more ornate and, aside from chairs, you can find curtains, bed linens, and wallpaper with his name on it.
While you certainly don't need to drench your home in florals, some tasteful elements to create interior stimulation would be a great way to spruce up your interior. Plus, thrift store finds are likely going to be cheaper than new or vintage stuff you can buy online. And if you want to keep your '80s thrifting trend going, be on the lookout for silverware – the thrift store gem for stylish kitchens.