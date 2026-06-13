It Was In Every '80s Home — Now It's A Trendy Thrift Store Decor Hidden Gem

Had "The Devil Wears Prada" been filmed or set in the 1980s, Miranda Priestly's famous line, "Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking," would not have been so sarcastic. Perhaps in response to the subtle florals of the 1970s, the 1980s became awash with colorful and vivid floral prints that stretched from fashion to home decor. The latter, specifically, was where the florals really took hold. Nearly every home in the '80s contained floral prints, either on wallpaper, furniture, pillows, or curtains. The late '90s and early 2000s gave way to more neutral minimalist design, making '80s florals outdated by comparison.

However, '80s florals are the old-school decor trend that's slowly been making a comeback. According to design experts interviewed by Good Housekeeping, people are looking to make a statement with their interiors, and floral patterns fit the bill perfectly. The patterns celebrate the outdoors while being refined and sophisticated, and when you implement florals in your space, you may find there's little need for much additional decor. "It can replace the need for multiple accessories, which actually supports modern minimalism rather than fighting it," interior designer Jennifer Stephan told the outlet.

Since florals and chintz are trendy again, you could easily go online and buy some decor pieces. However, if you want to hunt for authentic stuff directly from the 1980s, you might have better luck at a thrift store. Because they specialize in donated used goods that are in decent condition, you can find a wide selection of hidden treasures from several different eras. As such, there's a decent chance you'll come across something (literally) chintzy at a thrift store!