Every Home Had It In The '80s — Now It's A Thrift Store Gem For Stylish Kitchens

Corded phones to crock pots, chintzy wallpaper to collectible cups, there was plenty to love about classic kitchen items every home had in the '80s. While these classic items may have since been replaced by the latest iPhone, air fryer, peel-and-stick tile, or colorful Stanley tumblers, it's hard to deny that recently, a certain nostalgic longing has many millennials in a chokehold. Proving that what's old becomes new again, silver kitchenware is trending in 2026. More than just a simple way to add some ornate vibes to your dining table, it turns out that scoring certain silver serving ware finds at your local thrift store for '80s bargain prices could make you a mint today.

Unless your parents have stubbornly refused to update their home and you still sit down to family dinners surrounded by outdated kitchen trends, hitting up your local thrift store is often the best and most affordable way to find stylish '80s kitchen decor that is, well, totally tubular. Silver serving ware comes in lots of shapes and sizes with varying value as well. For example velvet-lined boxes full of sterling forks and knives that can be worth between $15 to $30 per piece. Meanwhile, silver plated carafes that aren't worth much on the collectibles market still add plenty of value thanks to their visual appeal when used as a centerpiece of the ultimate coffee station or your next family gathering.