Ditch The Boring Towel Holder — This Easy Dollar Tree DIY Looks Incredibly High-End

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Adding thoughtful touches to a bathroom can make it feel like a retreat. From beautifully scented soaps to a vase of flowers, why not create a luxurious experience? One way to do so is by swapping out your towel holder. While there's a cuter way to hang bathroom towels, we're talking about creating a high-end-looking tray for hand towels. Best of all, the main supplies come from Dollar Tree — meaning it's a DIY that won't break the bank.

Kathryn Snearly, creator of Do It On A Dime, shared this clever idea on her channel. She demonstrated how easy it is to craft a stylish countertop tray, simply by gluing one of Dollar Tree's Clear Glass Dinner Plates to a Glass Taper Candle Holder. What gives the tray an extra pop of beauty is that you decoupage the plate prior to attaching the items together. Once it's done, you can then set rolled hand towels on top. By keeping them on a tray, not only does it look spa-worthy, but it can be a good reminder to regularly refresh the ones in use, too. After all, hand towels should be changed at least weekly.

You'll need decorative napkins to upgrade the plate. If you don't have any left over from an event or another project, say from transforming an old vase into a beautiful decor piece, you can grab some online. For example, these NatNarr Store Pink and White Floral Paper Napkins would give the tray a dainty look. You'll also need Mod Podge and a paintbrush. Consider grabbing the dishwasher-safe version so you can clean the tray from time to time.