Ditch The Boring Towel Holder — This Easy Dollar Tree DIY Looks Incredibly High-End
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Adding thoughtful touches to a bathroom can make it feel like a retreat. From beautifully scented soaps to a vase of flowers, why not create a luxurious experience? One way to do so is by swapping out your towel holder. While there's a cuter way to hang bathroom towels, we're talking about creating a high-end-looking tray for hand towels. Best of all, the main supplies come from Dollar Tree — meaning it's a DIY that won't break the bank.
Kathryn Snearly, creator of Do It On A Dime, shared this clever idea on her channel. She demonstrated how easy it is to craft a stylish countertop tray, simply by gluing one of Dollar Tree's Clear Glass Dinner Plates to a Glass Taper Candle Holder. What gives the tray an extra pop of beauty is that you decoupage the plate prior to attaching the items together. Once it's done, you can then set rolled hand towels on top. By keeping them on a tray, not only does it look spa-worthy, but it can be a good reminder to regularly refresh the ones in use, too. After all, hand towels should be changed at least weekly.
You'll need decorative napkins to upgrade the plate. If you don't have any left over from an event or another project, say from transforming an old vase into a beautiful decor piece, you can grab some online. For example, these NatNarr Store Pink and White Floral Paper Napkins would give the tray a dainty look. You'll also need Mod Podge and a paintbrush. Consider grabbing the dishwasher-safe version so you can clean the tray from time to time.
A towel holder for the bathroom that's oh so chic
Start by opening up two paper napkins and peeling off their top patterned layers. These are the pieces you'll be decoupaging with. Next, turn the plate over and brush Mod Podge onto its backside. Carefully place a napkin onto the plate (decorative side down), flattening it to get rid of imperfections. Add another coat of Mod Podge, which will help seal the napkin on. Give the piece a bit of time to dry. Just like the DIYer, you can then go back and repeat the steps with the other napkin.
After the plate is completely dry, use a strong glue (like Gorilla Glue) to attach the plate to the top of the candle holder. Wipe the top of the tray off so that it's fresh and clean. Find a spot for the tray on your bathroom counter and add a few rolled hand towels. It should be a luxurious-looking addition, with the patterned top giving it flair. To prevent the towels from getting wet and musty, make sure the tray's not too close to the sink; if they ever seem damp, it's time to toss them in the laundry.
This stand is also a great way to display decorative air fresheners or scented candles. And if it's a personal bathroom, consider putting beauty products on the stand to keep them corralled and off the counter. You could also check out a Dollar Tree bathroom storage DIY for toilet paper if you can't get enough of stylish upgrades.