The Simply Genius Dollar Tree Bathroom Storage DIY That's Perfect For Toilet Paper

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Toilet paper doesn't have to clutter cabinets or interfere with a bathroom's interior design. Instead of leaving rolls out as unsightly eyesores, there are many cute and budget-friendly toilet paper storage hacks to dress up a space. YouTuber Kelly Barlow Creations shared a genius storage idea that transforms a simple plastic Dollar Tree basket into a cozy, rustic toilet paper bin. This idea is primarily made using Dollar Tree items, making it particularly ideal for households on a budget. In fact, the whole project is doable for under $10. The cost will be even lower if you already have some of the necessary (and common) tools on hand, such as a box cutter and a hot glue gun.

The finished DIY is versatile for many bathroom designs, as the bin can fit on the back of a toilet, atop a countertop, or on an extra shelf. In fact, it's a great fit for over-the-toilet cabinet ideas. The original DIYer uses fabric and materials in neutral shades, giving it a cozy aesthetic befitting classic and rustic-style bathrooms. Of course, one can always use alternative embellishments to slightly alter the design to fit other styles, such as eclectic or modern bathrooms. It just takes some improvisation and small changes with the decorative elements. Even if adding your own spin to the design, the bin itself should still be perfect for holding extra toilet paper rolls.