The Simply Genius Dollar Tree Bathroom Storage DIY That's Perfect For Toilet Paper
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Toilet paper doesn't have to clutter cabinets or interfere with a bathroom's interior design. Instead of leaving rolls out as unsightly eyesores, there are many cute and budget-friendly toilet paper storage hacks to dress up a space. YouTuber Kelly Barlow Creations shared a genius storage idea that transforms a simple plastic Dollar Tree basket into a cozy, rustic toilet paper bin. This idea is primarily made using Dollar Tree items, making it particularly ideal for households on a budget. In fact, the whole project is doable for under $10. The cost will be even lower if you already have some of the necessary (and common) tools on hand, such as a box cutter and a hot glue gun.
The finished DIY is versatile for many bathroom designs, as the bin can fit on the back of a toilet, atop a countertop, or on an extra shelf. In fact, it's a great fit for over-the-toilet cabinet ideas. The original DIYer uses fabric and materials in neutral shades, giving it a cozy aesthetic befitting classic and rustic-style bathrooms. Of course, one can always use alternative embellishments to slightly alter the design to fit other styles, such as eclectic or modern bathrooms. It just takes some improvisation and small changes with the decorative elements. Even if adding your own spin to the design, the bin itself should still be perfect for holding extra toilet paper rolls.
How to make the stylish toilet paper basket
Most of the necessary items for this DIY are found at Dollar Tree, making it very convenient to get started. You'll need a Bright Plastic Locker Bin with Handle, a Crafter's Square Natural Jute Cord, and a White Cardboard Trifold Presentation Board. It also takes a few yards of fabric, which you can often find discounted at craft stores or big box chains like Walmart. Don't worry about having too much fabric, especially if you love to DIY, as you can use any extra for other projects, like another toilet paper holder that gives an instantly elevated look. The last item you'll need is a bottle of Krylon All Purpose Spray Adhesive.
Start by cutting the trifold board into a proper lid for the bin. Use a box cutter to slice a parallel line about 2 inches away from the crease. Line up the cut board with the top of your bin and cut it to the same dimensions. The next step is to trim the fabric to around the same size as the lid, but with an extra inch on all sides and notched corners. Spray the cardboard with the Krylon adhesive, and wrap the entire thing in fabric.
After finishing the lid, Kelly Barlow Creations starts decorating the bin. Hot-glue the jute string to the bottom of the bin, and wrap it around the entire exterior, hot-gluing as you go. Stop wrapping about ⅘ of the way up, as this space will be covered with fabric instead of jute. Cover the interior with fabric that's long enough to also fold over the outside edge of the box. Once all the fabric is laid out, hot-glue the lid to the top of the bin, finishing its transformation into a toilet paper storage box.
How to customize this genius toilet paper solution
The YouTuber behind this idea simply added a jute bow to the front of the toilet paper storage for a rustic-esque finish. Follow their lead or change up the look to better fit your preference. If all the jute is too "farmhouse" for your tastes, consider adding a ribbon for a chic or cozy look instead.
Also consider getting creative with the jute color if you want a more eclectic or colorful bin. Dye the rope with a mixture of acrylic paint and water. Just make sure to let it dry in the sun for six hours before wrapping it around the Dollar Tree bin. Another way to mix things up is to use a different fabric for the bin's interior. Instead of using an off-white cotton-esque material, try a glossy solid fabric or vibrant pattern. In order to keep a project practical, stick to lightweight fabrics that are easier to adhere to the posterboard. The ideal material should also be an acrylic or polyester blend, as they typically hold up better to the humid conditions of a bathroom.