Ditch Traditional Towel Holders — Here's A Cuter Way To Hang Bathroom Towels

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Browsing the towel bar aisle can get a little boring. They all start to look the same, and finding something with personality can be a challenge. That's why some DIYers are going back in time (at least with their decor) to find unique towel-hanging hardware. One such option that's popping up on TikTok is the Homco seashell towel ring, popular in the '70s and '80s. It's really no surprise since there are many outdated bathroom features that are coming back in style.

This particular towel ring features a giant clam shell at the top with a curved top edge and ridges molded into the plastic. The ring itself hangs down from the bottom of the shell and looks a bit like three sections coming together with little scrolls at the ends of each. The original ones are often an off-white color, but you could find versions that have been repainted by someone else.

If you flip the seashell holder over, you'll notice that the molded shell is hollow on the back. So it's lightweight, and a built-in sawtooth hanger makes it easy to mount it on the wall. And at about 11 inches tall and 6 inches wide, this towel ring is compact, so it can fit even in a small powder room that needs a nostalgic update (and a spot to hang a hand towel).