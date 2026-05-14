Ditch Traditional Towel Holders — Here's A Cuter Way To Hang Bathroom Towels
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Browsing the towel bar aisle can get a little boring. They all start to look the same, and finding something with personality can be a challenge. That's why some DIYers are going back in time (at least with their decor) to find unique towel-hanging hardware. One such option that's popping up on TikTok is the Homco seashell towel ring, popular in the '70s and '80s. It's really no surprise since there are many outdated bathroom features that are coming back in style.
This particular towel ring features a giant clam shell at the top with a curved top edge and ridges molded into the plastic. The ring itself hangs down from the bottom of the shell and looks a bit like three sections coming together with little scrolls at the ends of each. The original ones are often an off-white color, but you could find versions that have been repainted by someone else.
If you flip the seashell holder over, you'll notice that the molded shell is hollow on the back. So it's lightweight, and a built-in sawtooth hanger makes it easy to mount it on the wall. And at about 11 inches tall and 6 inches wide, this towel ring is compact, so it can fit even in a small powder room that needs a nostalgic update (and a spot to hang a hand towel).
Refinish a vintage seashell towel ring for your bathroom
Whether you want to reminisce over the '80s or want a fun twist on coastal bathroom ideas, these kitschy seashell towel rings work nicely. But you'll likely want to give them a makeover first. It's a good idea to clean the plastic well to help the paint adhere better. You also have the option of swapping out the ring part with a new metal ring if you want a slightly more modern vibe. Or, tie a loop of nautical rope onto the seashell for a rustic, coastal look.
Then, give the seashell holder a new coat of paint. Spray paint covers the textures and grooves well. Choose an option, like Rust-Oleum Painter's Touch 2X Ultra Cover Paint and Primer, that works on plastic. The world is your oyster (pun intended!) when it comes to the color. Gold spray paint offers a glam touch if you want to make the towel ring classier. To make it more noticeable, choose a paint color that contrasts with the wall, or take a more subtle approach by painting it the same color as the wall.
Hang the refinished seashell on the wall near the sink for easy access to hand towels. Simply drape the towel through the ring, or try this cute kitchen towel folding hack to create a bow that will hold the towel in place on the ring. Speaking of the kitchen, you can hang the seashell there, too. Or, use it to hold scarves, belts, jewelry, and other accessories in your closet.