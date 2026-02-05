10 Outdated Bathroom Features That Are Surprisingly Coming Back In Style
Some design trends are predictably circular, with things once in style often coming back around to be in fashion again decades later, while other once-popular elements remain a relic of the past forever. It can be tricky to predict which styles will have another day in the sun, but it sure is fun when seemingly outdated features reemerge from the woodwork. Take bathrooms, for example, where not only are we now embracing the charm of many vintage elements, but we're also channeling retro inspiration to incorporate old-school features into new renovations.
The formerly "outdated" features that are experiencing a resurgence in current popularity are those focused on creating a unique, charming space full of personality and elevated style, as well as injecting a somewhat lost luxury that was cast aside in favor of modern features that packed in as much storage and functionality as possible. Before we go any further, breathe easy –- carpeted bathrooms are fortunately not on the list! But the old-fashioned features that are once again making an appearance in our bathrooms are certainly worth celebrating, so let's dive into 10 of our absolute favorites.
Retro tiles are bringing color, happiness, and fun back to bathrooms
When you picture bathrooms from the 1930s-1970s, odds are pretty good you're picturing a room full of colorful wall tile in at least one fun hue. While all-white bathrooms have been in vogue for the last decade, 2026 again celebrates personality and color. For those who inherited actual vintage tile that's stood the test of time, step away from the crowbar. Let those beauties shine in all their glory. For those remodeling, nostalgic, brightly-colored tiles are again bringing joy and character back into our bathing spaces.
Elegant vintage-inspired clawfoot tubs are the epitome of elevated self-care
Nothing screams high-end self-care quite like a vintage or vintage-inspired freestanding clawfoot tub. The epitome of tasteful indulgence from a bygone era, these elegant bathtubs elevate a run-of-the-mill bathroom into something truly special. From the understated classic shape with a center drain to a dramatic single or double-sided slipper silhouette with enveloping raised sides, you simply can't go wrong with these timeless and luxurious silhouettes. And major bonus points if you pair the clawfoot tub with a telephone-style hand shower fixture for the most beautiful spa day at home.
Colorful porcelain plumbing fixtures steal the show
Similar to the once-again-popular colorful tiles, today's bathroom interiors are looking back to the bathrooms of the mid to late 1900s and embracing plumbing fixtures like toilets, sinks, and bathtubs in porcelain colors other than black, white, or bisque/almond. Ranging from peppy pastels to jewel tones and vibrant hues, modern plumbing companies are embracing a whole rainbow of far more exciting options. From showcasing a single uniquely-tinted vessel sink bowl to matching an entire bathroom suite in a daring shade, look to the past for colorful fixture inspiration.
Antique brass candleholders embrace lighting with a warm, aesthetic glow
While we no longer illuminate our bathrooms entirely by candlelight (thanks, electricity), many appreciate the soft qualities a flickering flame used to bring to a bathroom space versus the painfully bright, almost hospital-grade LED vanity fixtures available today. So it comes as no surprise that people are re-introducing candlelight via antique-inspired, wall-mounted brass candleholders, like this one on Amazon. These allow you to light a candle during a bath or while diving into your evening routine, producing a far more atmospheric glow and conjuring vibes from a simpler, slower time.
Gathered bathroom sink skirts create a charming cottage vibe
With English Country style being all the rage, it's no surprise all things cottagecore are playing a major role in current design trends. One such repopularized feature feels straight out of an idyllic 1990s rom-com movie set: the bathroom sink skirt. Wrapping around the base of a pedestal or console sink (or sometimes an open vanity), these gathered fabric beauties are not your Grandma's sink skirt of yesteryear. Today's skirts are full and richly-gathered for maximum texture and impact, usually boasting a quaint cottage print like floral, gingham, or coastal stripe.
80s glass blocks are back in a big, bold way
One once-popular bathroom trend few likely had on their resurgence bingo card is '80s-style glass block, though today many are rediscovering the beauty and functionality these chunky, translucent windows have to offer. Unlike glass shower panels so common today, glass blocks simultaneously let in lovely refracted light that dances throughout the bathroom. While they're typically showcased in clear, contemporary designs, they are also using blocks with tinted glass (like amber or pink) or distinctive patterns for a dramatic design statement.
Glass bathroom entry doors are a vintage-lover's dream
A special feature of some historical houses, glass panel doors have been an uncommon sight in recent years. However, the current popularity of vintage-inspired designs has people looking to the past to embrace this unique and unexpected bathroom upgrade. Typically featuring frosted, reeded, stained, or other decorative glass for privacy, these single or double French doors are incredibly charming and let in extra diffused light. Take the look to new heights by adding a glass transom window over the door.
Console sinks on a metal base are a gorgeous vintage design statement
The modern storage philosophy has been to use built-in bathroom vanities in order to maximize every inch for stashing essentials. However, if you can make room for storage elsewhere, there's nothing more charming than a sophisticated console sink on an open, leggy brass base for an elevated aesthetic. However, please, please, PLEASE plan ahead with your plumber for minimalistic metal fittings so you don't have visible plastic or PVC pipes underneath to ruin the airy, elevated effect.
Half-height cafe curtains are functional and charming
Who would've thought half-height cafe curtains would be gracing today's interiors? But with the English cottage aesthetic so prevalent, people are giving them another shot ... and loving the results. Mounted mid-way up the window and extending only to the sill, these cute mini-drapes offer privacy on the lower half while maintaining light and the view above. Add an adorable cottage or vintage print, and the charm factor is through the roof.
Classic penny tile mosaic floors with historical patterns are chic and timeless
Originally becoming popular in the late 1800s and early 1900s, people often used small round "penny" tiles (named as such for their size) to create one-of-a-kind patterned mosaic floors in their bathrooms. To capture the same vintage charm, homeowners today are choosing to revive this elevated look. These floors often feature a light backdrop with a decorative pattern such as flowers, stars, or borders. These patterns come in contrasting colors, such as classic black and white. They give a bathroom an extraordinary amount of character and elegance with distinctive historical roots.