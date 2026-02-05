10 Outdated Bathroom Features That Are Surprisingly Coming Back In Style

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some design trends are predictably circular, with things once in style often coming back around to be in fashion again decades later, while other once-popular elements remain a relic of the past forever. It can be tricky to predict which styles will have another day in the sun, but it sure is fun when seemingly outdated features reemerge from the woodwork. Take bathrooms, for example, where not only are we now embracing the charm of many vintage elements, but we're also channeling retro inspiration to incorporate old-school features into new renovations.

The formerly "outdated" features that are experiencing a resurgence in current popularity are those focused on creating a unique, charming space full of personality and elevated style, as well as injecting a somewhat lost luxury that was cast aside in favor of modern features that packed in as much storage and functionality as possible. Before we go any further, breathe easy –- carpeted bathrooms are fortunately not on the list! But the old-fashioned features that are once again making an appearance in our bathrooms are certainly worth celebrating, so let's dive into 10 of our absolute favorites.