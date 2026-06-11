It Was Everywhere In The '30s — Now It's A Valuable Thrift Store Pottery Find
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Your home is only as stylish as your last thrifting haul, so choose those second-hand finds wisely. Even though signs of the '80s and '90s are particularly trendy in antique shops right now, don't be afraid to venture even further back in time for statement makers, especially if you have your heart set on valuable vintage pottery. Back in the 1930s, Roseville Pottery reached peak popularity for a French-inspired aesthetic. Now, the iconic accessories are making a comeback in a big way.
The Ohio-based business got its start in the late 1890s, acquiring various pottery and stoneware companies and creating over 100 lines until its demise in 1954. They all feature complementary designs, unique monikers, eccentric shapes, and an Art Deco style.
Not only do they make for unique centerpieces, but Roseville's designs are valuable pottery pieces you shouldn't overlook. You can snag a small piece for about $100 to $300, but when it comes to more notable pieces, you can shell out over $1,000. One vase sold for over $5,000 at auction, whereas the rare and notable selections from the Della Robbia line have fetched from $19,000 to nearly $39,000.
How to spot and style Roseville Pottery pieces
Now that you fancy a vase or two from the beloved brand, it's important to know how to spot vintage pottery to determine if you're dealing with the real thing. Although early items were unmarked, stickers were stuck to the bottom of some starting in 1896. Then, products stamped with Rozane branding began to be made around 1900. In the late 1930s, Roseville began to appear on the bottom of each piece. Another telltale sign is the color of the vases, which were typically created in three hues per line. Expect an assortment of earthy shades, including sand brown, frost blue, forest green, and tangerine, to name just a few.
Whether you're placing your Roseville collection along a shelf or letting the pieces shine as a dining table centerpiece, styling these vintage trinkets is where the fun comes in. You can opt for soft-colored blooms to complement the muted hues of the vase. Don't forget to play with the height: The outer portion of the vase should be for smaller flowers. And for a low-maintenance option, your Roseville Pottery picks would be delighted to house a bouquet of dried florals.