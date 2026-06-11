It Was Everywhere In The '30s — Now It's A Valuable Thrift Store Pottery Find

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Your home is only as stylish as your last thrifting haul, so choose those second-hand finds wisely. Even though signs of the '80s and '90s are particularly trendy in antique shops right now, don't be afraid to venture even further back in time for statement makers, especially if you have your heart set on valuable vintage pottery. Back in the 1930s, Roseville Pottery reached peak popularity for a French-inspired aesthetic. Now, the iconic accessories are making a comeback in a big way.

The Ohio-based business got its start in the late 1890s, acquiring various pottery and stoneware companies and creating over 100 lines until its demise in 1954. They all feature complementary designs, unique monikers, eccentric shapes, and an Art Deco style.

Not only do they make for unique centerpieces, but Roseville's designs are valuable pottery pieces you shouldn't overlook. You can snag a small piece for about $100 to $300, but when it comes to more notable pieces, you can shell out over $1,000. One vase sold for over $5,000 at auction, whereas the rare and notable selections from the Della Robbia line have fetched from $19,000 to nearly $39,000.