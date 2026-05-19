5 Tips And Tricks For Spotting Valuable Vintage Pottery At The Thrift Store

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Even if you're a seasoned collector, there are still plenty of tips and tricks to learn for spotting valuable vintage pottery at the thrift store. Knowing what brands (and what designs from those brands) are currently selling well for other collectors, plus what kinds of damage looks chic and what brings down a piece's value, are good things to know. Of course, spotting authentic works from valuable brands by their maker's marks is also an essential skill to have, as there are a lot of different ones out there. Yet all of these take practice and a little bit of studying up to master.

While you can use the lazy thrifter's online shopping guide to browse from home, there's just something so exciting about getting out there and searching for pieces in person. One of the best ways to practice spotting valuable vintage pottery at the thrift store is to go and do it! Armed with these tips, you'll likely come across some real gems (or at least some cool modern pieces from the ceramic makers you should be following, too).