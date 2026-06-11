Transform Old Egg Cartons Into A Charming DIY Vase

You'll have to crack more than a few eggs for this DIY, but you won't have to worry about the finished product cracking. That's because this project idea from Pegah Art uses non-fragile recyclables, yet the vase is stunning with a textured exterior. The shape of the vase comes from two tin cans stacked, and the exterior is covered in the little dividers from egg cartons. (You might be surprised what you can do with them — like reusing old egg cartons to DIY whimsical hanging decor.) Since the entire vessel is made from recyclable materials, this makes for a cheap (or possibly free) craft that also conserves resources.

To cover the homemade vase, you'll cut the tops of the dividers off from the tray part of an egg carton. The dividers the original creator uses are square-shaped from molded fiber egg cartons — that's the cardboard-style container. It won't work well with plastic or Styrofoam cartons. Bulk egg trays at the store would be more likely to supply you with the needed material, or you can buy empty cartons new. These Bark and Lindy Egg Flats have similarly shaped dividers if your egg cartons don't have the same shape. Or, roll with another shape for a different look — take a peek inside the egg cartons available locally to see which ones have divider shapes that you like.

Two cans create a tall vase form, but you could also stick with one small can or a wider option. Or, repurpose a straight-sided glass cylinder vase for the shape and cover it with the egg carton pieces. You'll need glue to attach the pieces and paint to cover the vessel.