Ditch Baskets: A Creative Dollar Tree DIY For Stylish Toilet Paper Storage

Toilet paper is a must-have for your bathroom. Instead of keeping it out of sight in baskets and confusing family members and house guests, find a way to store it with style. The YouTuber Willoughby DIY shared their one-of-a-kind storage solution that turns toilet paper into a contemporary tower sculpture that's both decorative and practical. This idea ditches baskets for a more creative way to store toilet paper by stacking the rolls on a corner rod.

If you aren't already sold on the idea, you should know that this gorgeous toilet paper solution is also budget-friendly. It's completely doable using products from Dollar Tree or other affordable retailers. Start by finding a box sign, like the Crafters Square Wood Box, or a seasonal wood sign in the same shape. Don't worry about the pattern or color scheme, as this will be covered up in future steps. You'll also need jumbo popsicle sticks and a wood dowel that's about ½ inch wide and about 2 to 3 feet tall. Don't pick a dowel or rod that's too wide or it won't fit toilet paper rolls, as they typically have a 1.5 to 1.75-inch diameter. You'll also need wood cubes, air-dry clay, and a peel-and-stick wall tile.

All of these items can be found at Dollar Tree, though you can also find alternatives at other popular chains. If you can't find a peel-and-stick wall tile to your liking, swap this step for paint or decoupage so it better fits your interior design.