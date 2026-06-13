Ditch Baskets: A Creative Dollar Tree DIY For Stylish Toilet Paper Storage
Toilet paper is a must-have for your bathroom. Instead of keeping it out of sight in baskets and confusing family members and house guests, find a way to store it with style. The YouTuber Willoughby DIY shared their one-of-a-kind storage solution that turns toilet paper into a contemporary tower sculpture that's both decorative and practical. This idea ditches baskets for a more creative way to store toilet paper by stacking the rolls on a corner rod.
If you aren't already sold on the idea, you should know that this gorgeous toilet paper solution is also budget-friendly. It's completely doable using products from Dollar Tree or other affordable retailers. Start by finding a box sign, like the Crafters Square Wood Box, or a seasonal wood sign in the same shape. Don't worry about the pattern or color scheme, as this will be covered up in future steps. You'll also need jumbo popsicle sticks and a wood dowel that's about ½ inch wide and about 2 to 3 feet tall. Don't pick a dowel or rod that's too wide or it won't fit toilet paper rolls, as they typically have a 1.5 to 1.75-inch diameter. You'll also need wood cubes, air-dry clay, and a peel-and-stick wall tile.
All of these items can be found at Dollar Tree, though you can also find alternatives at other popular chains. If you can't find a peel-and-stick wall tile to your liking, swap this step for paint or decoupage so it better fits your interior design.
How to assemble the Dollar Tree toilet paper rod
This isn't the only way to make cute toilet paper storage from Dollar Tree items, but it is one of the best methods that breaks away from traditional baskets and shelving ideas. Once all the materials are acquired, start by hot-gluing the jumbo popsicle sticks to the outer edge of the wood box or sign with a slight overhang. Use a drill with a spade bit to poke a small hole in the center of the sign for the dowel. Then, hot glue the wood cubes to the bottom of the sign as the feet of the project. The feet serve two purposes; they add stylish appeal and height to the final design.
Cover the top of the sign with your chosen decal method. As mentioned previously, the original DIYer used a peel-and-stick wall tile with a geometric subway tile design. However, if this design and none of Dollar Tree's other patterns fit your bathroom theme, you can also use acrylic paint or decoupage tissue paper that better suits your interior design. Cut another hole the same as the previous one, and stick the dowel rod through. Ensure it reaches far enough to touch the ground for extra stability.
Finish off the design by rolling a ball out of air-dry clay to stick on the top of the dowel rod. Most toilet paper rolls are about 4 inches tall, so you should be able to fit around five to eight rolls depending on the dowel's length. Set the design up beside a toilet or in the nearby corner of a wash closet. If you still have rolls leftover after loading this DIY rod, you can keep them stowed away using other clever hidden storage ideas that won't break the bank.