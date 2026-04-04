I Created The Cutest Toilet Paper Storage Using Only A Few Dollar Tree Items

When you have a small bathroom, it can get cramped quickly, leaving you with limited toilet paper storage options. This has become a problem for me because my downstairs bathroom is extraordinarily tiny. Situated beneath the stairs in my half of a duplex, my little bathroom has enough room for the sink and toilet but hardly anything else. Luckily, with this easy DIY inspired by a YouTube video, I was able to turn Dollar tree finds into trendy toilet paper storage that doubles as decor. While I didn't need to be able to store a ton of extra rolls, I wanted to keep a few nearby for convenience. Using a Dollar Tree plastic storage tub with handles, a few sticks of hot glue, and some of the low cost retailer's nautical rope, I made a woven basket to hold spare toilet paper rolls. By adding a couple of the Crafter's Square wood dowels, I incorporated a toilet paper holder directly onto my storage solution.

Other home good stores such as Pottery Barn and At Home sell toilet paper holder baskets for $50 or more, but this project is a budget-friendly DIY to make a gorgeous toilet paper storage solution. Altogether, I spent $15.90 at Dollar Tree. I already had a hot glue gun and glue sticks at home, which helped to make this project even more affordable. While I left my dowel rods and bucket their natural color, you might also want to apply paint or stain.