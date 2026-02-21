Turn Dollar Tree Finds Into Trendy Toilet Paper Storage That Doubles As Decor
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Finding a good deal on toilet paper is great until you need somewhere to store it. Sure, it's possible to squeeze that bulky stack under the sink. But we'll take using a decorative container to keep a few rolls within reach over leaving them in half-ripped plastic packaging any day. One TikToker, @dollartree.hacks, figured out a smart way to repurpose an unlikely container into a trendy toilet paper organizer. To complete the project, she wrapped an empty plastic cheeseball container with rope before hot gluing it into place.
You might be skeptical that a jumbo-sized snack container could be turned into a boho bathroom storage solution, but all it takes is a few basic supplies and a little patience. First things first, you'll want to start with a clean and dry container with a wide enough mouth to fit your toilet paper rolls (standard rolls measure about 4 to 5 inches in diameter). If your family can't polish off cheeseballs quickly enough, any similarly sized container — or even a plastic garbage can — will work just fine. You'll also need several strands of Dollar Tree's Floral Garden Decorative Nautical Rope and, for added interest, one 50-foot coil of Tool Bench Hardware Black Poly Rope.
There are lots of affordable Dollar Tree items worth stocking up on, but one caveat to the $1.25 nautical rope price is that each piece measures only 9 ½ feet. Any rope of a similar thickness will work. Although it's slightly rougher in texture, you can purchase a similar 105 feet of PerkHomy Twisted Thick Twine Rope from Amazon for $8.
Assembling your stylish toilet paper storage solution
Stylish toilet paper holders will up your bathroom's aesthetic, and making this one is extremely simple. Start by adding a bead of hot glue around the mouth of your plastic container. Before it sets, wrap nautical rope all the way around, tucking the end under so it doesn't show. Next, spiral the rope around the container. In the video, @dollartree.hacks suggested adding hot glue around the first few rows to firmly hold the rope in place. Then, you can keep wrapping tightly and just add a bead of glue every once in a while. When adding in additional lengths, along with using plenty of glue on the first few rows, you should also try to keep all of the adjoining pieces on the same side of your container. This will allow you to hide the seams by positioning them out of sight when you start to use it.
The spiraling technique is the same when you want to change up the rope color or texture. To create a striped effect, use a permanent marker to darken areas on your plastic container. This will serve as a guide. Wrap the darkened sections with black (or another color) rope. You could also substitute strips of fabric to create the stripes, securing them with Mod Podge.
Once the entire container is covered and the glue has fully hardened, it's ready to use. Fill it up with toilet paper rolls and wait for nature to call, or bring the outdoors in by using it as a decorative planter. You might even want to make multiple to store rolled-up washcloths, hair tools, or laundry pods.