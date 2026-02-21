Turn Dollar Tree Finds Into Trendy Toilet Paper Storage That Doubles As Decor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Finding a good deal on toilet paper is great until you need somewhere to store it. Sure, it's possible to squeeze that bulky stack under the sink. But we'll take using a decorative container to keep a few rolls within reach over leaving them in half-ripped plastic packaging any day. One TikToker, @dollartree.hacks, figured out a smart way to repurpose an unlikely container into a trendy toilet paper organizer. To complete the project, she wrapped an empty plastic cheeseball container with rope before hot gluing it into place.

You might be skeptical that a jumbo-sized snack container could be turned into a boho bathroom storage solution, but all it takes is a few basic supplies and a little patience. First things first, you'll want to start with a clean and dry container with a wide enough mouth to fit your toilet paper rolls (standard rolls measure about 4 to 5 inches in diameter). If your family can't polish off cheeseballs quickly enough, any similarly sized container — or even a plastic garbage can — will work just fine. You'll also need several strands of Dollar Tree's Floral Garden Decorative Nautical Rope and, for added interest, one 50-foot coil of Tool Bench Hardware Black Poly Rope.

There are lots of affordable Dollar Tree items worth stocking up on, but one caveat to the $1.25 nautical rope price is that each piece measures only 9 ½ feet. Any rope of a similar thickness will work. Although it's slightly rougher in texture, you can purchase a similar 105 feet of PerkHomy Twisted Thick Twine Rope from Amazon for $8.