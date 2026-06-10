The Worst Appliance Trend Nobody Misses Today — But Everyone Loved In The '60s

Imagine how exciting (and loud) the kitchen was in the mid 1900s: The click, pop, and grind of the electric can opener. The popping and spitting from the electric coffee percolator. And the loud whir of the electric knife. All of those small powered appliances felt right at home alongside the Formica tables that every kitchen had in the '50s and '60s. At the time, those new kitchen gadgets felt futuristic and seemed to streamline cooking. But these days, there isn't much need for all those individual appliances, particularly the powered knife.

If you never experienced your grandparents carving the Thanksgiving turkey with one of these relics from the past, they're just like they sound: two serrated knife blades attached to a larger-than-normal handle juiced up with a motor. When you plug it in and turn it on, the blades move back and forth quickly. The idea is to take the work out of cutting food since the blade moves for you. But the convenience isn't always that convenient, especially when you're tethered to a corded model of yesteryear.

Even though electric knives are among the forgotten '60s kitchen gadgets no one uses anymore, they are still available these days. In addition to plug-in versions, you can also get cordless electric knives (just don't forget to charge them before your next big meal). There are plenty of reasons why you should stick to your trusty block of manual knives, though, including the noise level and the upkeep.