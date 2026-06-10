The Worst Appliance Trend Nobody Misses Today — But Everyone Loved In The '60s
Imagine how exciting (and loud) the kitchen was in the mid 1900s: The click, pop, and grind of the electric can opener. The popping and spitting from the electric coffee percolator. And the loud whir of the electric knife. All of those small powered appliances felt right at home alongside the Formica tables that every kitchen had in the '50s and '60s. At the time, those new kitchen gadgets felt futuristic and seemed to streamline cooking. But these days, there isn't much need for all those individual appliances, particularly the powered knife.
If you never experienced your grandparents carving the Thanksgiving turkey with one of these relics from the past, they're just like they sound: two serrated knife blades attached to a larger-than-normal handle juiced up with a motor. When you plug it in and turn it on, the blades move back and forth quickly. The idea is to take the work out of cutting food since the blade moves for you. But the convenience isn't always that convenient, especially when you're tethered to a corded model of yesteryear.
Even though electric knives are among the forgotten '60s kitchen gadgets no one uses anymore, they are still available these days. In addition to plug-in versions, you can also get cordless electric knives (just don't forget to charge them before your next big meal). There are plenty of reasons why you should stick to your trusty block of manual knives, though, including the noise level and the upkeep.
Why you don't need an electric knife in your kitchen
With a traditional, non-powered knife, you grab it and start cutting. There's no need to plug it in or make sure it's charged. And you're not limited to cutting within range of an outlet like home cooks in the '60s were. The original corded models made it difficult to carve a turkey at the table — the cord would have to reach an outlet, and then you would have a tripping hazard if anyone got up from the table while you were cutting. Electric knives also tend to splatter little particles of food around, so they could leave a mess on the table.
The noise is the next issue with an electric knife, and another reason why you won't want to carve your meat with one in front of guests. Some models sound almost as loud as a hair dryer or vacuum. Even if you don't have guests over, the loud sound isn't exactly relaxing while you're trying to prepare for your meal.
And while an electric knife can tear through a loaf of bread and most meats with ease, it doesn't do well on cartilage and bones. That means you'll face challenges with carving your turkeys or whole chickens the way you want. But, really, families don't cook as many big meals with roasted meats, which are primarily what electric knives are used for, so the appliance isn't practical for many busy families. Instead, learn how to avoid dull blades by sharpening your kitchen knives and using the right one for each job. You'll have more control over your cutting and enjoy a more peaceful kitchen environment.