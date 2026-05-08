Every Kitchen Had One In The '50s And '60s — And It Deserves A Comeback
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Before ultra-minimalist designs, marble countertops, and open concept layouts became the norm, one piece of furniture was found in American kitchens nationwide. Reaching peak popularity in the 1950s and 1960s, the Formica table was emblematic of the mid-century kitchen. It wasn't just tables, either; laminate counters were also a mainstay in that era, both in home kitchens and in diners.
Now, it's a big project to install retro laminate countertops or design a home diner booth, but you can call back to this time by adding a Formica table to your space. The fun, nostalgic reputation is exactly why we think Formica tables deserve a comeback today. In a time when people are branching out from stark minimalism and incorporating more playfulness, color, and personality in their home, it's a good time to look at past trends.
Intentionality and styling go a long way in making this bold table look like a statement piece rather than an outdated kitchen furnishing. Formica tables have a retro feel due to the decades they were favored, and an Americana aesthetic due to their popularity in diners, so these are two design styles to lean on when incorporating a Formica table. They tend to look best in retro, eclectic, and kitschy kitchens, where it's clear you're drawing inspiration from this point in time. Pair the table with features like a mid-century kitchen island and other retro decor ideas to create a cohesive look.
Formica dining tables add a lot of personality
Though they're referred to as "Formica tables," Formica is actually the name of a brand that makes laminate products, not tables. As a brand, Formica continues to manufacture laminate products today, though it's often in the form of laminate sheets rather than furniture pieces. If you're after that specific look of a '50s or '60s kitchen table, with a metal frame and laminate tabletop, you're best off searching for "retro," "1950s," or "1960s" dining tables.
There are a few companies that make dining tables in this specific, vintage-inspired style. If you want the whole set, with matching chairs as well, the American Chairs 1950s Dinette Set is a great option. If you just need the table (and a more affordable price tag), the Coaster Home Furnishings Retro Oval Diner Table ships from Amazon. The Coaster Home Furnishings Retro Round Dining Table is a smaller, two-person version that's a great kitchen table idea for small spaces, so you can get the nostalgic aesthetic, even if you don't have much room. If you're a purist, actual Formica tables are still possible to find. For the real thing, shop for antique mid-century tables from vintage resellers, like Etsy.