Every Kitchen Had One In The '50s And '60s — And It Deserves A Comeback

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Before ultra-minimalist designs, marble countertops, and open concept layouts became the norm, one piece of furniture was found in American kitchens nationwide. Reaching peak popularity in the 1950s and 1960s, the Formica table was emblematic of the mid-century kitchen. It wasn't just tables, either; laminate counters were also a mainstay in that era, both in home kitchens and in diners.

Now, it's a big project to install retro laminate countertops or design a home diner booth, but you can call back to this time by adding a Formica table to your space. The fun, nostalgic reputation is exactly why we think Formica tables deserve a comeback today. In a time when people are branching out from stark minimalism and incorporating more playfulness, color, and personality in their home, it's a good time to look at past trends.

Intentionality and styling go a long way in making this bold table look like a statement piece rather than an outdated kitchen furnishing. Formica tables have a retro feel due to the decades they were favored, and an Americana aesthetic due to their popularity in diners, so these are two design styles to lean on when incorporating a Formica table. They tend to look best in retro, eclectic, and kitschy kitchens, where it's clear you're drawing inspiration from this point in time. Pair the table with features like a mid-century kitchen island and other retro decor ideas to create a cohesive look.