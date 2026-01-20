Stop Struggling With Dull Blades: The Best Way To Sharpen Kitchen Knives

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As with most things, over time, knife blades quite literally lose their edge. Even though they're generally made from sturdy materials, such as carbon steel and stainless steel, every time you use a knife, you deteriorate its sharp edge. This isn't noticeable at first, but eventually, it's harder to get a clean cut while you're chopping ingredients on your cutting board. Often, you have to apply more force to get your knife to slice through; not only does this make chopping clumsy and lead to uneven cuts, it also makes it easier to injure yourself. That's why it's key to sharpen your kitchen knives regularly, before they get too bad. The go-to method for keeping knives sharp for many is a whetstone.

Whetstones, also known as sharpening stones, can be mined naturally from rocks or manufactured by mixing abrasive particles into sediment-like binders. Whetstones are awarded grit ratings, indicating whether they're more or less abrasive. Lower grit ratings are for sanding down damaged or chipped blades while finer grits can achieve more precise, final sharpening. By carefully dragging the blade of your knife along the stone's surface, the abrasive particles gently grind against its edge, restoring it to its original, sharp glory and making slicing and dicing a breeze in the kitchen.

Wondering why you can't just strike your knife against the rod that came with your knife set? These are actually honing rods, and while they can make your knife sharper, they don't actually sharpen it. Instead, they help straighten the blade out, eliminating any warping that may have occurred over time. Sharpening, on the other hand, grinds away the old, dulled metal particles, revealing a new edge of the blade.