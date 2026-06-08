Forgotten '60s Kitchen Gadgets And Decor No One Uses Anymore

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The 1960s were a time of great innovation, marking the rise of items still in use today, like color TV, the microwave, and children's car seats. Of course, for every still in-demand item, there are gadgets and decor choices that were everywhere nearly seven decades ago, yet nowhere to be found today. In some cases, that's for the best — there are quite a few 1960s kitchen design trends that should never come back, like wall-to-wall kitchen carpeting.

For the most part, some forgotten kitchen must-haves from the swinging sixties have been replaced by more efficient or easier to use items. The old rotary phone gave way to portable landline phones and eventually to smartphones, for instance (rotaries aren't exactly ideal if you've got a tiny kitchen and are looking to maximize your counter space). Many canned foods today have pull tab openers, meaning the old wall-mounted can opener is no longer needed. But, if you'd like to give your kitchen a '60s vibe, consider adding one or more of the following forgotten items to your decor.