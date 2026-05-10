Everyone Owned It In The '60s — Now You'd Love To Find It At A Thrift Store
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Bold, colorful, and futuristic space-age designs defined American homes of the 1960s. In a time when science and the cosmos were top of mind. So, it's no surprise that star-inspired designs made their way into pop culture. The starburst clock, also known as the sunburst clock, is an icon of mid-century modern style, appearing on kitchen, dining room, and living room walls nationwide. Once extremely popular, then outdated for a time in between, it's now making a comeback. And it's one of those personality-filled pieces worth snagging at a thrift store.
These clocks have characteristic long and pointed decorative spokes that extend from the clock face, making the overall shape resemble a sun or starburst, hence the name. Typical of mid-century modern designs, they're geometric and can come in a variety of bold colors. As with any once-popular decor item, these pieces were relegated to attics, basements, or thrift stores when their trendiness waned. They might have even sat on thrift store shelves for a while. However, with resurgent interest in mid-century modern design, these clocks have become more popular again. Thrifters are more likely to grab an item that's in vogue, so now, it feels lucky to spot one before someone else gets to it.
Starburst clocks are iconic and sought-after thrift store finds
The original starburst clock design is credited to Irving Harper, a member of George Nelson Associates and one of the most important names in midcentury modern furniture design. Such an iconic piece doesn't usually come cheap. Vitra Design Museum inherited George Nelson Associates' designs after Nelson's passing and began manufacturing starburst clocks again in 1999. These authentic clocks cost over $700. So, if you come across one for an affordable price in a thrift store, it's truly a remarkable find. Even if you find one of the cheaper replicas at the thrift store, if it only costs a few dollars, you're still getting a great deal. You can also buy a new clock inspired by the design, like the Infinity Instruments Celeste Wall Clock, which is much more affordable at $35.
Though they're associated with midcentury modern design, starburst clocks work with a surprising variety of decor styles. Their simpler modern design isn't too intricate, so they can be a sculptural focal point in minimalist and contemporary rooms. However, their association with history also makes them suitable for vintage-inspired and eclectic homes. Plus, they will pair well with other retro designs that are making a comeback. With these factors in mind, good value, popularity, and abundant design potential make them a worthwhile buy if one catches your eye at the thrift store.