Everyone Owned It In The '60s — Now You'd Love To Find It At A Thrift Store

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Bold, colorful, and futuristic space-age designs defined American homes of the 1960s. In a time when science and the cosmos were top of mind. So, it's no surprise that star-inspired designs made their way into pop culture. The starburst clock, also known as the sunburst clock, is an icon of mid-century modern style, appearing on kitchen, dining room, and living room walls nationwide. Once extremely popular, then outdated for a time in between, it's now making a comeback. And it's one of those personality-filled pieces worth snagging at a thrift store.

These clocks have characteristic long and pointed decorative spokes that extend from the clock face, making the overall shape resemble a sun or starburst, hence the name. Typical of mid-century modern designs, they're geometric and can come in a variety of bold colors. As with any once-popular decor item, these pieces were relegated to attics, basements, or thrift stores when their trendiness waned. They might have even sat on thrift store shelves for a while. However, with resurgent interest in mid-century modern design, these clocks have become more popular again. Thrifters are more likely to grab an item that's in vogue, so now, it feels lucky to spot one before someone else gets to it.