Goodbye Entryway Messes: This Easy DIY Keeps Shoes Organized & Floors Clean

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Do the shoes in your entryway have you tripping and stumbling into the house? There is no shortage of ways to store shoes without clutter, but finding the right option for your space is what matters. Sometimes, the best idea starts with something that's meant for shoes and adds a little upgrade. In this case, the idea starts with a simple boot tray. You know the ones: simple plastic trays, usually black, that sit on the floor. Since they're trays, the sides keep water, mud, and dirt from your footwear from getting on the floor.

But a black plastic tray isn't the prettiest option in your entryway. And even though the sides keep water from dripping onto the floor, your shoes are still sitting in it. The solution for both of those issues? River rocks! When you pour them into the tray, the rocks lift up the shoes while allowing all the gunk to drip through the gaps to the plastic tray below. That way, the shoes can dry. The rocks are a lot more attractive than the tray on its own, and it's a relatively inexpensive upgrade.

Large bags of decorative rocks are available at home improvement stores, or you can grab several bags of Floral Garden River Pebbles from Dollar Tree. Plastic boot trays are available almost anywhere (they're even on our list of must-have IKEA shoe storage solutions). You'll find a range of sizes, including oversized options, like this Matace Extra Large Shoe Tray. Measure the available space and consider how many pairs of shoes you want to store there to help you decide.