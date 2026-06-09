Reuse Old Pot Lids For Artsy And Unique Outdoor Decor

The clang, clang, clang of pan lids when your little ones get ahold of them might not exactly sound like music to your ears. But that doesn't mean those old pieces of metal lack musical potential. You just have to find the right musician to tap out beautiful notes. Mother Nature is the percussionist in this idea from Instagram creator @the_jenna_smith, who creates a pot lid wind chime display. One large pan lid creates the top of the chime while other smaller lids dangle below to create the sounds.

Finding ways to use lids from old pots and pans is not only cost-effective and sustainable, but it also allows you to unleash your creativity to make a unique decor piece that no one else has. Even when you use the same idea as the original creator, it looks and sounds different when you hang the wind chime in your backyard since you're using different lids and decorations.

If it's time to upgrade your cookware, snag the lids for your wind chimes (and keep the bottoms so you can try different ways to use old pots and pans). Love your cookware? Check thrift stores and garage sales for inexpensive options that you can use without sacrificing your pans. The pieces don't need to be suitable for cooking since you're upcycling them into other items anyway. All metal lids work best for this project, although a glass lid could work for the cover. You'll also need a drill and some chain, wire, or rope to hold the lids.