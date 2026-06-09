Reuse Old Pot Lids For Artsy And Unique Outdoor Decor
The clang, clang, clang of pan lids when your little ones get ahold of them might not exactly sound like music to your ears. But that doesn't mean those old pieces of metal lack musical potential. You just have to find the right musician to tap out beautiful notes. Mother Nature is the percussionist in this idea from Instagram creator @the_jenna_smith, who creates a pot lid wind chime display. One large pan lid creates the top of the chime while other smaller lids dangle below to create the sounds.
Finding ways to use lids from old pots and pans is not only cost-effective and sustainable, but it also allows you to unleash your creativity to make a unique decor piece that no one else has. Even when you use the same idea as the original creator, it looks and sounds different when you hang the wind chime in your backyard since you're using different lids and decorations.
If it's time to upgrade your cookware, snag the lids for your wind chimes (and keep the bottoms so you can try different ways to use old pots and pans). Love your cookware? Check thrift stores and garage sales for inexpensive options that you can use without sacrificing your pans. The pieces don't need to be suitable for cooking since you're upcycling them into other items anyway. All metal lids work best for this project, although a glass lid could work for the cover. You'll also need a drill and some chain, wire, or rope to hold the lids.
Hang pot lids to create a unique wind chime
Choose the largest lid to serve as the horizontal top piece for your pot lid wind chimes. The rest will hang vertically below to swing in the wind and bang together. You'll need to drill a hole toward one edge on each of the dangling lids. Decide how you want to position them, and drill a corresponding hole for each one on the large top lid. Hanging them at different levels creates visual interest — just make sure they're still close enough to swing into each other. You could also use different metal lid sizes for their varying sounds.
Before you start assembling the wind chimes, decorate the lids as desired. Add a coat of spray paint to each lid if you want a smooth, clean finish. If you prefer an aged look, scuff the lids with sandpaper or bang them around a bit with a hammer to make dents and imperfections. Rub 'N Buff can also add an aged metallic look. You can also paint designs or quotes on the lids. To preserve the look, apply a clear coat over the finished lids.
Flexible hanging materials, like thin wire, chains, or rope, allow the lids to move freely in the wind. If you use wire, consider stringing beads onto it for extra decoration. To play off of the kitchen theme, attach old silverware to the wind chimes among the lids. This idea is just one of many ways to reuse old household items in your garden. Try other ideas to beautify your outdoor space even more.