Stop Stuffing Your Cabinets — Here's A Clever Trick For Storing Baking Sheets

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Keeping baking sheets on a cabinet shelf might seem like a good idea. That is, until there's a specific one you want to take out. Oftentimes it requires shuffling and lifting other bakeware items just to free it from the cabinet's clutches. And when you're preparing to cook or bake, do you really need that extra step? Definitely not. Instead of stuffing your baking sheets horizontally into the cabinet, you can store them vertically by actually removing the shelf altogether. But what makes the trick even more clever is that you incorporate bookends to help them stay tidy.

Many of us own a slew of baking sheets and muffin tins, even if baking might not be our forte. You can maximize every inch of cabinet space with this storage solution, reducing the clutter they are known to create. Setting the pans vertically in a cabinet makes them easier to access. It's like a filing system. Although a shelf can be useful in other ways, taking it out gives the space needed for this type of vertical storage. The second part of the trick, which involves the bookends, is what prevents the baking sheets from leaning over to the side.

Using a dividing system can help not just for bakeware, but for other kitchen items, too. There's even a Dollar Tree trick to keep container lids organized. In this case, simple bookends are all you need. You could get a pair of VFINE Black Metal Bookends on Amazon. Or, Walmart carries MOSENSE Decorative Bookends that feature a tree design. If you want to save a buck or two, it'd also be worth a shot to look for them at a thrift store.