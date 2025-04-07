Degrease Kitchen Cabinets With A Simple Cleaning Hack That Actually Works
Bacon, grilled cheese, and french fries are delicious ... but cooking them at home can also lead to some seriously greasy cabinets. While there are a ton of cleaning products on the market that are targeted at cleaning the kitchen, that doesn't necessarily mean that they are effective, and it can be both frustrating and expensive to spend so much money on cleaning materials that just won't get the job done. Luckily, there is a super simple DIY recipe that requires only two ingredients — orange peels and white vinegar. And since the recipe is made fully with edible ingredients, it is also safe for use around kids and pets, making it a healthy and natural way to clean your home with no chemicals needed.
This combo is excellent at stripping grease thanks to the naturally occurring D-Limonene compound, which is what gives oranges their wonderfully citrusy scent. D-Limonene is popular in many degreasing products as it is particularly effective at dissolving grease, fats, and oils. It is also incredibly versatile, being used in everything from hospitals to autobody shops to tackle all kinds of stubborn substances.
If you want to try and make this yourself, you'll need orange peels, white vinegar, a glass container, and a bit of patience. From there, you're good to wipe all the oil and grease off your cabinets. And while you're at it, don't forget the tops of the cabinets, too, as they can stealthily hold onto a lot of smelly residue.
Once your orange & vinegar cleaning solution is made, here are some caveats before you clean
The biggest expenditure for this cleaning solution is time: Pretty much all this solution requires of you is adding the orange peels to the vinegar, but it has to sit for two weeks in order for the orange to fully infuse into the vinegar. When ready, you can strain and rebottle the liquid into a spray container, and it will stay good for six months if kept in a cool and dry place like the refrigerator.
When it comes to cleaning grease off wood, what you need in any solvent is for it to be tough on the grease and gentle on the surface. Vinegar, in many instances, is not advised for wood. Hardwood floors, for instance, are notably sensitive to corrosive cleaners that can leave surfaces looking dull or cloudy, or make them more susceptible to staining and scratching as it dissolves the sealants. The difference with wood kitchen cabinets is that they tend to be painted or well-sealed enough that this vinegar and orange peel solution won't be a problem, but if you are concerned, be sure to spot test before spraying down your entire cabinet.
Finally, do know that while vinegar is a great tool to clean every room of your home, and it does have some disinfecting properties, it is not nearly as effective as commercial cleaners like bleach when it comes to sanitization. So if you were grabbing your cabinets with raw-meat covered hands, you may want to use some Clorox wipes as well for good measure. Nonetheless, for a simple solution to degreasing your cabinets, this two-ingredient recipe is hard to beat.