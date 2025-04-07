Degrease Kitchen Cabinets With A Simple Cleaning Hack That Actually Works

Bacon, grilled cheese, and french fries are delicious ... but cooking them at home can also lead to some seriously greasy cabinets. While there are a ton of cleaning products on the market that are targeted at cleaning the kitchen, that doesn't necessarily mean that they are effective, and it can be both frustrating and expensive to spend so much money on cleaning materials that just won't get the job done. Luckily, there is a super simple DIY recipe that requires only two ingredients — orange peels and white vinegar. And since the recipe is made fully with edible ingredients, it is also safe for use around kids and pets, making it a healthy and natural way to clean your home with no chemicals needed.

This combo is excellent at stripping grease thanks to the naturally occurring D-Limonene compound, which is what gives oranges their wonderfully citrusy scent. D-Limonene is popular in many degreasing products as it is particularly effective at dissolving grease, fats, and oils. It is also incredibly versatile, being used in everything from hospitals to autobody shops to tackle all kinds of stubborn substances.

If you want to try and make this yourself, you'll need orange peels, white vinegar, a glass container, and a bit of patience. From there, you're good to wipe all the oil and grease off your cabinets. And while you're at it, don't forget the tops of the cabinets, too, as they can stealthily hold onto a lot of smelly residue.