Keep Container Lids Clutter Neat And Organized With A Clever Dollar Tree Trick

Once you have your Dollar Tree supplies in hand, it's time to assemble your easy-peasy Tupperware lid organizer. You'll notice that the storage basket is 11.5 inches long by 8 inches wide, so the wire cabinet shelf that's about 10.5 inches long by 7 inches wide will nest perfectly inside. Bend the legs of the wire shelf inward most of the way so that they're tucked up under the long side of the organizer, leaving the ends about 2 inches or so away from the horizontal shelf. This will make the unit short enough to sit completely inside the 3.5-inch-high basket while still allowing the slots to sit near the top of the basket for support. Place it inside the plastic basket to create 13 slots, plus an additional gap on each side between the end of the wire shelf and the basket, which can also be used.

Place your storage container lids into each slot to organize them beautifully by size and type for easy selection. Slide the entire basket into the cabinet for a compact, vertical storage solution. Pull the whole basket out of an upper cabinet by the integrated handle to find the correct lid on the countertop, or leave the basket in a lower cabinet or drawer, simply selecting the lid you need from above without having to move it. And at only $3 per organizer, you can easily double or triple up for large lid collections without breaking the bank.

This piece-of-cake Dollar Tree cabinet organization hack is an absolute no-brainer for upgrading your Tupperware lid storage, making haphazard piles stacked in the cabinet a thing of the past.