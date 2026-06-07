Exciting Outdoor Walmart Finds Hitting Shelves In June 2026

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With spring giving way to summer and the weather warming up, you might need a few essentials to host barbecue gatherings, go camping in your backyard, spruce your garden, and work on your tan. For example, you may need a new patio furniture set or comfy chair to soak in the sun's rays and help your body produce some much-needed Vitamin D. Or, you might be looking for a reliable lawn mower, weed wacker, or garden fence. And if you're hoping to purchase any of these items from Walmart, you'll want to know about the outdoor products the retailer is stocking up on this June.

From outdoor power tools and garden center products to patio furniture and lighting, there are hundreds of exciting finds you'll find both in-store and online. You just have to look past the enticing every day deals and wander the aisles (or site) to locate the new arrivals across categories. But if you're not up for it, we have rounded up 20 best outdoor products the retail giant is debuting or re-stocking currently. To give you an idea of all that you can find, we have consciously hand-picked items from each category. And though not all products have any reviews yet or more than a handful, we have still tried to pick the best of the lot. Where possible, we have given priority to ones with good customer reviews and an average star rating of 4 and higher.