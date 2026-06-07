Exciting Outdoor Walmart Finds Hitting Shelves In June 2026
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With spring giving way to summer and the weather warming up, you might need a few essentials to host barbecue gatherings, go camping in your backyard, spruce your garden, and work on your tan. For example, you may need a new patio furniture set or comfy chair to soak in the sun's rays and help your body produce some much-needed Vitamin D. Or, you might be looking for a reliable lawn mower, weed wacker, or garden fence. And if you're hoping to purchase any of these items from Walmart, you'll want to know about the outdoor products the retailer is stocking up on this June.
From outdoor power tools and garden center products to patio furniture and lighting, there are hundreds of exciting finds you'll find both in-store and online. You just have to look past the enticing every day deals and wander the aisles (or site) to locate the new arrivals across categories. But if you're not up for it, we have rounded up 20 best outdoor products the retail giant is debuting or re-stocking currently. To give you an idea of all that you can find, we have consciously hand-picked items from each category. And though not all products have any reviews yet or more than a handful, we have still tried to pick the best of the lot. Where possible, we have given priority to ones with good customer reviews and an average star rating of 4 and higher.
Maxlander's 13-inch Cordless Lawn Mower
If you care more for the pros of a battery-powered lawn mower than its cons, Walmart has recently launched the Maxlander Cordless Lawn Mower. Priced $160, it features a 13-inch steel deck and a 30-liter (about 7.9 gallons) grass collection bag so you can make quick work of mowing your lawn. Plus, it offers five-position height adjustment and weighs a mere 24 pounds. Appreciating it, a user wrote, "This lawnmower is amazing. It hardly weighs anything, easy to push, and has great cutting ability. It is really small compared to other mowers which helps with storage when not in use."
Yarbo's Robot Lawn Mower Pro for Large Yards
In case you abhor mowing your lawn, Yarbo's Robot Lawn Mower Pro claims to tame overgrown grass for large yards (up to 6 acres). However, this convenience will cost you $5,500 (after a $500 discount). But if budget isn't an issue, manufacturers mention that the robot mower comes with two 300-watt motors and a 38.4 Ampere-hour battery. This means it can run for approximately 2 hours on a single charge and cover ¼ acre in each session. It's also outfitted with six HD cameras and two ultrasonic radars, and can be controlled via an app.
Hyper Tough's 12V 180-MPH Cordless Blower
There are several exciting wood pallet projects you can DIY at home. But what about the wood shavings and sawdust littering your workbench? Or, when you want to clean the dust beneath your laptop's keys? Customer reviews suggest that the Hyper Tough 12V 180-MPH Cordless Blower can come in handy in such instances. With three speed modes and a price tag of $35, it's a reliable tool, as one purchaser noted, "Great battery life, has a small LED light in the front, speed selection, removable rear filter for easy cleaning, does not overheat, feels great in the hand."
Tcisa's Electric Garden Tiller
Whether you're hoping to prepare a flower bed this summer or break up compacted soil, using a shovel or manual tiller can be back-breaking and time-consuming. Considering this, a few gardeners report purchasing the Tcisa Electric Garden Tiller. Currently available for $110 (instead of the usual $200), this corded tool is equipped with six 180 millimeter steel tines that can reach a speed of up to 390 RPM (revolutions per minute). Happy with it, a gardener said, "I used this to prepare a large garden area and it handled the job really well. Powerful performance and very efficient tilling speed."
Prowoo's 62CC Auger Post Hole Digger
If you've recently discovered how a pergola can boost your home's value, you might want to install one in your backyard. Or, perhaps, you wish to turn your barren lawn into a lush forest. But if you're dreading drilling holes for the posts or plants, Prowoo's 62CC Auger Post Hole Digger might help, according to the majority of reviews. Powered by a heavy-duty 62 cubic centimeter gasoline engine, the $170 (originally retailed for $230) digger is "... super easy to use and has several drill bits to let you set the width of the hole," testified one user.
Maxlander's Cordless Weed Wacker
The Maxlander Cordless Weed Wacker is a two-in-one tool that can help you maintain a neat edging as well as trim overgrown grass and weeds for a clean-looking yard. The 12-inch tool is lightweight, possesses two rechargeable batteries, and can last 30 minutes on a single charge. It also features a push button that refreshes the spool line automatically. Additionally, the pack includes six extra strings, which come in handy since it keeps breaking, suggest customers. Costing $65, reviewers feel that it's a "good little weed eater for light work; this thing will not take down heavy brush nor was it designed to do so."
Spzone's 40-inch Metal Garden Fence with Gates
Toxic plants are one of the top household hazards for your dogs. So, if you want to keep them from ingesting dangerous plants, or prevent rogue rabbits and squirrels from destroying your garden, you need a durable fence. Walmart's recently-launched Spzone 40-inch Metal Garden Fence with Gates is currying favor with pet owners and tired gardeners alike, with one of them saying, "Easy to assemble, love the quality and look. Height was perfect to keep my dog from jumping the fence." However, others mention that it won't keep grown or large dogs out. Its cost depends on the number of panels you get.
SnapFresh's Cordless Leaf Blower
A leaf blower can be extremely useful when you don't want to spend hours on yard maintenance or wish to clean your porch before guests show up. But if you'd rather not power up your heavy-duty model, reviews suggest that SnapFresh's Cordless Leaf Blower is ideal for small jobs. The lightweight (2.6 pounds) tool costs $60 and offers a strong airflow of 140 miles per hour. Satisfied with its performance, a customer wrote, "Its a really good blower and is perfect for your yard or porch." But it only provides a runtime of 25 minutes on the low mode and 20 minutes on high.
Gianna's Galvanized Metal Raised Garden Bed Planters
Hoping to grow a few vegetables, herbs, or flowers in a raised garden bed? Gianna's Galvanized Metal Raised Garden Bed is hitting the shelves this June. Available in various sizes (this impacts the cost, too), the oval planter is made of thick galvanized steel. The manufacturer claims this allows it to resist corrosion and rust, giving it a life of about 10 years in your garden. Sharing why they like it, a user mentioned, "Easy to assemble and comes with... a rubber trim to put on the top to prevent cuts while gardening." Though a few complain about it not lasting long.
Lumikrypt's Outdoor Artificial Flower Hanging Basket
Vibrant flowers in hanging baskets will instantly beautify your yard. But if you have a black thumb or don't want to spend much time caring for them, Lumikrypt markets its Outdoor Artificial Flower Hanging Basket as the ideal substitution. For $43, you get two chain baskets, organic coconut liners, two green and foam hemispheres, and 24 branches of UV-resistant silk florals in varied tones. Plus, you get to customize their arrangement per your preferences. Giving these baskets a thumbs-up, an individual stated, "These flowers are beautiful and will last for years, very happy with the price too."
Meromore Store's Shepherds Hooks for Outdoor Use
Meromore Store's Shepherds Hooks is a great product for outdoor use, venture early reviewers. They like that it is 92-inches tall, made of steel, and has a five-prong base, making it a sturdy product. They also appreciate its adjustable height and use it to hang planters, lanterns (both solar and battery-operated), bird feeders, and other seasonal garden decorations. With each unit priced at $22, "It's pretty, sturdy and very useful! The pole is made of metal. And I like that it has four hooks to hang variety of things," writes one customer.
Gianna's Foldable Wagon Cart
A wagon cart can be extremely useful if you have a big garden and like to manage it yourself, like buying groceries in bulk, or need to constantly transport heavy tools from your shed or garage. And Walmart's latest addition, the Gianna Foldable Wagon Cart, can be a good option, based on customer ratings. This product has all-terrain wheels, waterproof fabric, and a high load bearing steel frame. It's available in different materials and sizes, which directly impacts its retail price. Reviewing it, a user wrote, "[V]ery happy with this purchase. it's a little bigger and heavier then expecting, which is not a bad thing."
Reifier's Handmade Plant Watering Globes
If you tend to overwater your plants, keep forgetting to give them a drink, or simply don't want them to perish while you sunbathe on a beach a continent away, a self-watering bulb can be a good investment. And users feel that Reifier's Handmade Plant Watering Globes are a solid contender because they're economical (you get six units for $20), handblown, look pretty in plant pots, and are easy to use. "They've been very helpful for plant care, especially when I'm away. Depending on the season and temperature, they keep my plants properly watered," expresses a customer. However, don't expect them to keep your large or constantly thirsty plants satisfied.
Outdoll's Solar Powered Animal Repeller
Having trouble keeping hungry raccoons out of your trash cans? Or, maybe, you just want the wandering cats and deer to leave your beloved garden alone. Either way, Walmart is adding Outdoll's Solar Powered Animal Repeller to its shelves this month. The 14.8-inch tall stake covers 33 feet, can swivel 110 degrees, is weatherproof, and uses passive infrared sensing as well as ultrasonic waves and LED strobe lights to keep unwanted animals out of your yard. Each pack contains two repellers and costs $33.
Lausaint Home's Outdoor Patio Rocking Chair
Keeping an eye on your mischievous kids or pets when you're soaking in the sun's rays on your patio can be slightly difficult. Recently launched, Lausaint Home's Outdoor Patio Chair can make this simple with its 360-degree swivel design. Though each unit costs $194, the manufacturer claims the frame is made out of handwoven wicker. It also features a tufted back cushion for ample lumbar support and a 4-inch thick seat cushion for a comfortable experience. Only available in beige, each chair can handle up to 300 pounds of weight.
Dkmoco's Oversized Padded Double Camping Chair
Whether you plan on gazing at the twinkling stars or surprising your kids with an impromptu camping night in your backyard, comfortable seating is a must. In case your patio furniture is far from your intended location, Walmart has newly launched Dkmoco's Oversized Padded Double Camping Chair. Large enough to accommodate two adults (with a kid thrown in the mix), it can hold up to 800 pounds and costs $100. The padded seats and lumbar cushioning are another plus. Raving about it, a user noted, "It's super roomy, sturdy, and comfortably fit two adults without feeling cramped. The padding makes it extra cozy for long nights outside."
Nana Guard's Wood Burning Fire Pit for Outdoors
Besides a dependable loveseat, you'll also need a wood burning fire pit to keep the night chill away and roast your s'mores when camping in your backyard. And Nana Guard's Wood Burning Fire Pit for Outdoors seems like a worthy option since it has become a favorite among early purchasers. Praising it, an individual said, "Comes together in two minutes. The base snaps together and the bowl rests on it. Great engineering – easy to take apart to clean and easy to store." Costing $80, it has a 28-inch diameter, is made of alloy steel, and comes with a screen to keep ambers in check.
Suncreat's Freestanding Hammock with Wooden Stand
Thinking of stealing a few hammock decor ideas from Instagram? You need a dependable hammock to bring your vision to life. And Suncreat claims to check this box with its Freestanding Hammock along with a 10 feet Wooden Stand variant. Retailing for $200 on Walmart's site, it can handle 475 pounds comfortably. The brand also mentions that this hammock is made with an eco-friendly poly-cotton fabric that resists pilling and can withstand the sun's rays. Moreover, the stand is crafted from larch wood and varnish-coated for a long life. You'll also get steel O-rings, carabiners, and heavy-duty ropes.
Poteban's Modular Patio Furniture Sets
The Poteban Modular Patio Furniture Set is a recent entry and has already found favor with most of the buyers who left a review. The outdoor set is available in multiple configurations (five, seven, and nine pieces) and colors, so you can pick one that fits your yard the best. Just remember your choice will affect the price of the unit. Additionally, the brand asserts that the PE wicker frame has been tested to bear about 1,000 hours of sunlight without fading. Plus, the cushions are supportive and made of a breathable fabric that can resist water, dirt, and oil.
Craftersmark's Outdoor Ceiling Light with Motion Sensor
Walmart's recent inventory addition also includes the Craftersmark Outdoor Ceiling Light. Available in different sizes (price will depend on the model you select), they feature three distinct lighting modes: always-on, motion sensor, and dusk to dawn. If you pick the second option, the brand says its 360-degree, heat-sensing detector has a range of up to 30 feet. And if you choose the dusk to dawn mode, it'll automatically light up when natural light is dimmer than 50 lumens and turn off when the sun rises. However, you'll have to drill holes to install this light, so it isn't renter-friendly.