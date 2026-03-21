The One Beautiful Garden Feature That Can Boost Your Home's Value

Pergolas come in a variety of materials, sizes, and styles, and therefore costs vary widely, from online retailers selling kits like the popular Beaumont cedar pergola for under $1,500, to custom-built pergolas that can easily run over $10,000. Installing a pergola is often worth the cost, however, with a return on investment (ROI) of 50% to 80% of its price. How much value they add depends a lot on quality and what amenities the pergola has to offer.

Attached pergolas that flow out from your back door over a deck or patio and match your home's architectural style create a seamless look that is attractive to many buyers. Since they share a wall with your home, it's easy to have access to electrical outlets or gas power for lights and cooking appliances in this type of attached pergola. A freestanding pergola that defines a gathering space further out in your garden is also a good selling point, and may be easier to install, but may lack extra features.

Whichever style you choose, you'll get the most value for money by choosing quality materials like cedar, aluminum, or vinyl that can withstand all kinds of weather. Amenities like bar tops, integrated lighting, and retractable or adjustable roofs add further value. You can deck out your pergola with charming string lights, hanging flower pots, and even include a misting system or an outdoor fireplace to make it comfortable to use in all seasons, upping its value both to you and future buyers.