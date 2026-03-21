The One Beautiful Garden Feature That Can Boost Your Home's Value
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Whether you are in the market to sell or you are looking to enhance your own enjoyment of your home, your backyard is a great place to invest in an upgrade. Turning your backyard space into a charming oasis basically adds living space to your house, and it will also attract top dollar from buyers seeking space for outdoor entertainment. Decks and patios are some of the most sought-after backyard features on the market, and these features are made even more desirable when they have a space-defining and shade-giving pergola.
Pergolas are roofed or partially-roofed structures that either extend from your house, attaching one side of their roof to your back wall, or are free-standing. These structures are used to define outdoor kitchens or living rooms that buyers love, creating an expanded home footprint that real estate professionals say can increase your home's value by an estimated 10 to 20%. Not to mention, a pergola has the added value you get from having the opportunity to spend comfortable time outdoors with friends and family all year round.
Choosing a pergola that adds the most value
Pergolas come in a variety of materials, sizes, and styles, and therefore costs vary widely, from online retailers selling kits like the popular Beaumont cedar pergola for under $1,500, to custom-built pergolas that can easily run over $10,000. Installing a pergola is often worth the cost, however, with a return on investment (ROI) of 50% to 80% of its price. How much value they add depends a lot on quality and what amenities the pergola has to offer.
Attached pergolas that flow out from your back door over a deck or patio and match your home's architectural style create a seamless look that is attractive to many buyers. Since they share a wall with your home, it's easy to have access to electrical outlets or gas power for lights and cooking appliances in this type of attached pergola. A freestanding pergola that defines a gathering space further out in your garden is also a good selling point, and may be easier to install, but may lack extra features.
Whichever style you choose, you'll get the most value for money by choosing quality materials like cedar, aluminum, or vinyl that can withstand all kinds of weather. Amenities like bar tops, integrated lighting, and retractable or adjustable roofs add further value. You can deck out your pergola with charming string lights, hanging flower pots, and even include a misting system or an outdoor fireplace to make it comfortable to use in all seasons, upping its value both to you and future buyers.